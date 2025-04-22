Brighton 1-2 Liverpool player ratings: 5/10s for Albion's England duo but Melina Loeck impresses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reds dominate duels as the Seagulls fail to respond in crucial match for fifth place, with Liverpool proving 2-1 victors at the Amex

Brighton slipped to sixth in the Women’s Super League after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The first attack of the afternoon opened the scoring for the Reds within 65 seconds, as Olivia Smith slotted home her seventh goal of the campaign as she met a promising cross into the box from Ceri Holland.

The visitors continued their early promise, winning the midfield battles with Brighton struggling to make any real advancements in the final third.

Michelle Agyemang of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Alejandra Bernabe of Liverpool during the Women's Super League match at Amex Stadium

The Reds’ most promising chance was punched over the bar by Albion goalkeeper Melina Loeck to deny the threatening Leanne Kiernan.

Just two minutes before half-time, the Reds extended their lead with Brighton midfielder Maisie Symonds misplacing her pass to detrimental effect. Holland latched onto the ball and played it into an unmarked Kiernan to slot past Loeck.

Liverpool’s dream first half was not to end so, as goalscorer Smith departed the field due to an ankle injury.

Brighton’s triple substitution at half-time warranted a quick start, with Michelle Agyemang scoring just two minutes in.

Substitute Kiko Seike played a searching ball across the box, with Liverpool defender Taylor Hinds failing to intercept the ball before Agyemang slotted it in from a tight angle.

Brighton’s promising start to the half continued, however a comfortably saved volley from Fran Kirby and a Marisa Olislagers freekick were the closest the Albion came.

The dangerous free-kick delivery was a tantalising prospect of which no Albion player dared to connect with, as a leveller went amiss for the Seagulls.

The vital victory for the Reds means they usurped fifth spot from Brighton, with a tally of 24 points.

Meanwhile Brighton remain on 22 points and drop to sixth, with a trip to Everton awaiting the side next weekend (Sunday, April 27).

How the Brighton players rated

Melina Loeck GK- 7 A strong display from the Albion goalkeeper. Loeck crucially parried Kiernan’s high and hard shot over the bar in the open proceedings. In the second half, an impressive diving save denied Holland’s terrific long range strike to keep the Seagulls in the contest.

Poppy Pattinson- 4 Struggled to contain Smith in the opening proceedings, losing out to her in various duels. Crucially didn’t keep pace with Smith for the opening goal as she converted from close range unchallenged. Substituted at half-time for Stefanović.

Guro Bergsvand C- 5 Demonstrated strength on the ball, however it was a tough afternoon against Liverpool’s forwards. Failed to close down the latter before she hit home Liverpool’s second, and should have shown more intent to head home an Olislagers freekick.

Marit Auée- 5 The centre-back played well out from the back, but struggled against the intent of Holland and Hobinger in midfield. The Dutchwoman arguably should have closed down Kiernan for Liverpool’s second goal. Auée arrived in the box often late on to try and help Brighton find an equaliser.

Jelena Čanković- 5 The midfielder struggled to make an impact in the first half, however splayed the ball and contributed to Albion’s build-up play in the second. Was replaced late on by Vilamala.

Maisie Symonds- 5 It was a struggle in the midfield for Symonds, as Brighton failed to win their duels in the first half. While the 22-year-old failed to contribute offensively, her misplaced pass was pounced upon by Liverpool for their second goal.

Nadine Noordam- 5 The Dutchwoman failed to win the midfield duels, with her only notable positive moment being a speculative effort just inside the box which curled wide. Replaced at half-time by Seike.

Fran Kirby- 5 A disappointingly reserved performance from the midfielder, with Kirby’s volleyed effort early in the second half the most creative the English midfielder was.

Rachel McLauchlan- 5 Failed to prize the ball from Holland’s grasp, before the Liverpool midfielder then splayed the play to Smith to convert for the opener. McLauchlan struggled to kickstart any Albion attacks, and departed at half-time.

Michelle Agyemang- 6 Liverpool’s defence doubled up on the forward throughout the first half, with the matchup between Alejandra Bernabé and Agyemang proving to be highly contested. The England international found the breakthrough for her side by tapping in against the angle.

Nikita Parris- 5 An uncharacteristically quiet afternoon from the Brighton forward, however Parris contributed to the build-up play and looked to make things happen more so in the second half.

Brighton substitutes: Marisa Olislagers- 6 Replaced McLauchlan at half-time. Contributed to Brighton’s build-up play and looked to play several searching balls forward. Provided a promising free-kick delivery, of which was almost met by Bergsvand.

Kiko Seike- 7 Replaced Noordam at half-time. Made an instant impact by providing an insightful ball across to Agyemang. Seike continued to be lively down the left flank for Albion, causing problems in and around the box but ultimately failing to contribute to an equaliser.

Dejana Stefanović- 6 Replaced Pattinson at half-time. Applied pressure to Liverpool in the midfield, and did well to lay it off in tight areas in the midfield. The Serbian also supplied Seike often, so she could take on the full-back, Taylor Hinds.

Bruna Vilamala- 5 Replaced Čanković with just under 10 minutes remaining. Vilamala contributed to Albion’s late attacks as Brighton pushed for an equaliser, however couldn’t make the vital impact required.

Charlize Rule - N/A Replaced Auée in additional time for her second Albion appearance since injury.