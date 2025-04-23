Brighton 1-2 Manchester City player ratings: Charlize Rules for Albion but Vivianne Miedema class shines through

Marit Auee of Brighton & Hove Albion battles for possession with Lily Murphy of Manchester City

Seagulls produced a dominant second half display, however goals against the run of play from Manchester City’s Kerstin Casparij and Vivianne Miedema denied Brighton in a 2-1 defeat (Sunday, March 30).

It was a first half of which Albion shared the majority of possession and created various chances, in spite of in-form forward Madison Haley leaving the field prematurely due to an ankle injury.

It was the away side, however, who opened the scoring against the odds with eight minutes of the half remaining.

City’s Mary Fowler played a searching ball across to Casparij to slot home past Melina Loeck.

Brighton’s prior squandered chances came from a shot fired wide from Nikita Parris after Fran Kirby dispossessed City’s Yui Hasegawa, and an underwhelming effort from Pattinson following a swift Albion move.

Chances for both sides concluded the half, as a powerful strike from Brighton’s Kiko Seike was parried away by Khiara Keating at her near post, while Hasegawa’s deflected shot fired just wide of the Albion goal.

In a second half of substitutions for both sides in the pursuit of a spark, Brighton peppered the City goal with shots.

Their most promising opportunity came from a one two between Pauline Bremer and Kirby, with the cutback finding Parris: only for the forward to strike her shot wide.

However, for all of Brighton’s probing and City’s holding on, it was substitute striker Miedema who extended the visitor’s lead to two in the 90th minute.

Created by the lively Nicoli Kerolin, a chipped cross over to Casparij deflected into the path of Miedema, who sliced through the ball and struck it into the roof of the net.

The Seagulls did find their goal in additional time however, as Charlize Rule marked her return to WSL action in style by hitting home from a Maisie Symonds cross.

Brighton continued to search for a last gasp equaliser, but just fell short.

The vital victory for Manchester City sees their European hopes remain alive, but just. The Cityzens sit fourth in the WSL table with 35 points.

Meanwhile the Seagulls remain in fifth with 22 points, and a crucial contest against sixth placed Liverpool awaits them on April 19 at the Amex.

These are the Brighton player ratings for their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Melina Loeck GK- 6 The Albion goalkeeper looked uncomfortable in the initial exchanges as City applied the pressure. However Loeck grew into the match, clearing the ball and making several saves.

Poppy Pattinson- 6 The left-back looked to advance up the field as usual for the Albion, but the chance one on one with Keating was squandered as Pattinson played her shot straight at the keeper.

Guro Bergsvand C- 5 A strong display from the centre-back, however headed over the bar from close range following a Symonds corner. Withdrawn at half time, seemingly due to injury.

Maria Thorisdottir- 6 An assured performance from the centre-back, producing headers and clearances for the Albion defence. Could have done better to block Casperij’s shot for the opener.

Marit Auée- 6 The Albion defender often read play well, intercepting passes and playing out from the back. Auée was withdrawn for Rule in the closing stages.

Nadine Noordam- 6 The Dutch international applied pressure well in the midfield in the first half, with Čanković replacing Noordam in an attacking change from the Brighton boss.

Maisie Symonds- 7 The midfielder provided various important tackles, hassling the array of City attackers. Provided a vital challenge on Miedema in the closing stages before the City striker could unleash a shot.

Madison Haley- 5 Looked lively in the early proceedings, with a lofted ball toward Kirby a promising moment for the Albion. Her afternoon was disappointingly cut short by an ankle injury in the 20th minute.

Fran Kirby- 7 A great performance from the midfielder, latching onto loose balls and splaying the play well. Kirby stole possession from City’s Hasegawa to allow Parris a chance on goal, and had multiple shots in the second half.

Nikita Parris- 7 Showed intent to get on the ball and contribute to attacks in the first half, with the striker being even livelier in the second. Parris should have done better, however, with her shot from Bremer’s cutback.

Kiko Seike- 7 Looked lively as the first half wore on, with a strong shot at Keating forcing the keeper into a save. The Japanese international threatened down the right wing in the second half, beating City defenders and providing good link up play.

Brighton substitutes: Michelle Agyemang - 8 Replaced Madison Haley in just the 20th minute, due to an injury to the forward. Produced a player of the match performance, carrying the ball forward and proving a real threat to the City defence in and around the box.

Caitlin Hayes- 6 Replaced Captain Guro Bergsvand at half time. A solid performance from the centre-back, providing various challenges and playing well out from the back.

Jelena Čanković- 6 Replaced Noordam with 25 minutes remaining. Involved in Albion’s attacks, trying to find an opening in and around the City box.

Pauline Bremer- 7 Replaced Pattinson with 25 minutes remaining. Involved in Albion’s late attacks, contributing down the right flank and injecting energy into her side.

Charlize Rule- 7 Replaced Auée for her first WSL appearance since December 2023 due to a hip injury. Provided an instant impact with a great cross, and scored the equaliser with a shot inside the box.