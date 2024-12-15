Brighton 1-3 Crystal Palace: things you might've missed as Albion lose grudge match

Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace shoots whilst under pressure from Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Crystal Palace FC at Amex Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Brighton lost out to Crystal Palace in a disappointing manner. Here are a few things you might’ve missed during the Premier League Clash.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion went a goal down in the 27th minute following a corner that wasn’t dealt with fell into the feet of Chalobah. The Brighton defence was already looking shaky early on, and they paid the price as Palace doubled their lead with the help of Sarr at the back post.

Albion were 2-0 down at halftime after a poor display in defence. A catalogue of errors and a lack of confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion had a much better start to the second half of the game. In the 56th minute, Lewis Dunk’s header was saved superbly by Henderson.

In the 83rd minute, Lewis Dunk let Sarr go twice whilst the ball was up in the air and Palace were able to get a third to seal things for them.

Brighton got a consolation goal following an own goal from a corner. The away side attempted to clear the ball, and it came off Guéhi in the 87th minute.

These are some of the things you might’ve missed as Brighton lost poorly against Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lamptey lacking confidence: The defender was too easy to get past in this one, in the 33rd minute, Lamptey let go of Palace’s Tyrone Mitchell after misjudging the ball in the air. It was careless defending and an awkward cross that was not claimed by Bart Verburggen led to Crystal Palace being 2-0 up in the first half.

Enciso was the star of the show despite uncertainty of future - Julio Enciso came on at the start of the second half for the Albion, as they trailed 2-0 down to bitter rivals Crystal Palace. He was very much the bright spark for the seagulls in the second half, creating some fantastic opportunities for his side. His long-ranged efforts tested Palace goalkeeper Henderson well, and in the pre-match press conference, Fabian Hurzeler said: “It is important Julio knows how we see him and what is his role at the moment. That is the only thing I can be – honest with him.

"He has shown a great reaction this week. He is training really good so I am really happy with his reaction, especially for such a young player. He could also show it in a completely opposite way and be disappointed.

"Of course he is disappointed - but by being angry and stubborn. But he is full of energy and showed a great reaction. Let’s see how we will go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lack of communication at the back is becoming a frequent issue – Poor communication was seen with Palace’s corner goal to go 1-0 up. The corner was whipped into the near post and Brighton had three players around the ball that could’ve dealt with the issue. Lewis Dunk has not looked his best since coming back from injury and there seems to be a lack in confidence at the moment due to individual mistakes and losing leads at the end of some games.