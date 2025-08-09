Brighton 2-1 Wolfsburg LIVE: Georginio and De Cuyper net, watch details, Carlos Baleba latest
The Seagulls - who start their Premier League campaign against Fulham next weekend - are unbeaten in pre-season so far.
Fabian Hurzeler's men have beaten Wycombe Wanderers, Sotkes City, Las Palmas, Coventry and drew with Southampton.
The Wolfsburg match is Albion only pre-season fixture at the AMex Stadium and could give some clues into Hurzeler's thinking ahead of the Premier League opener.
There could also be a first chance to see new Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas who joined this summer for a combined total of £53m.
Scroll down to follow the action live, including predicted XIs, team news and all the transfer latest - including Carlos Baleba and Manchester United.
Live: Brighton vs Wolfsburg
Key Events
- Brighton face Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in their final pre-season tune-up
- Brighton 1-0 up thanks to Georginio's excellent finish
- De Cuyper adds Brighton's second - his first goal for the Seagulls
- Rogerio Oliveira da Silva pulls one back for Wolfsburg
- The Seagulls start their Premier League campaign against Fulham at the Amex Stadium next weekend
Hurzeler reaction coming up
Stick with us as our reporter at the Amex, Sam Morton, tracks down the boss. No doubt keen to annoy him with lots of transfer questions. Where’s Baleba? Is Facundo leaving? Where are the Greek lads? Where’s Tommy Watson? etc etc
And that's that
2-1. The whistle has gone and that brings Albion’s pre-season to an end. A solid 7 out of 10 for Brighton as goals from Georginio and Maxim De Cuyper sealed the win. Rogerio Oliveira da Silva did pull one back for the Germans and they could have had a couple more but for their wayward finishing. Brighton looked good going forward but Hurzeler will be concerned about gaps at the back. Brighton looked way to open at times and that’s what they will be working ahead of the Premier League opener against Fulham at the Amex Stadium next Saturday. De Cuyper impressed, Georginio is getting to grips with the CF role and Matt O’Riley is an increasing threat in behind. Player of the match though was Mats Wieffer for me. A great season ahead for the reluctant right back.
Doh! Bart...
2-1. Having praised Verbruggen's return... he's just let one squeeze under his body as Rogerio Oliveira da Silva fires home from an acute angle. Verbruggen should have had that. Wolfsburg are back in this one with around 10 to go.
Malick Yalcouye is on
Diego Gomez is taken off with 15 to go and is replaced by midfielder Yalcouye, who earlier this week was linked with a loan to Swansea.
De Cuyper off the mark
2-0. Brighton’s £16m summer signing from Club Brugge nets his first goal for the Seagulls as he fires home from a tight angle after excellent approach play from Van Hecke and Mats Wieffer.
Mat's great
Mats Wieffer struggled for Brighton last season with form and fitness. He started to shine in his new right back role towards the end and he’s looked great today. He’s going to be a huge player for Fabian Hurzeler this term.
Bart's back
1-0. Bart Verbruggen has been a welcome return for the Seagulls. The Dutch No 1 was down sharply to save a long range effort.
He's looked sharp today following his knee injury and should be between the sticks next week to face Fulham in the Premier League opener at the Amex.
Minteh close
Brighton unchanged for the second half. Minteh almost doubles the lead as he cuts in from the right but his close range effort was well blocked by the keeper. Ayari’s follow-up from the edge of the box was deflected wide.
Brighton 1-up at the break
Pretty good from Brighton. A very nice goal from Georginio but they have looked open at times and Wolfsburg will feel they could have had one or two at least. The link between Mitoma and De Cuyper on the left looks to be developing nicely and Wieffer will take some shifting as the first choice right back this term. Decent first 45 minutes from Albion.
Substitute options for Hurzeler
Still 1-0 at the Amex... Just a reminder of the starting XI and bench for Brighton today. Look forward to seeing young talents Harry Howell and Charlie Tasker later.
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Ayari, Gomez; O'Riley, Minteh, Mitoma; Georginio.
Subs: McGill, Howell, Sima, Tasker, Oriola, Albarus, Nti, Slater, Simmond, Yalcouye
Very nice from Georginio
Brilliant from Georginio
1-0 to Brighton. A very tidy finish from Georginio after clever build-up play from Van Hecke and Ayari.
A great cross but it was all about the first touch for Georginio. That will do his confidence the world of good as he adapts to a new role.
Sima not Tzimas
Abdallah Sima is on the bench for the Seagulls today and not Stefanos Tzimas. Sima has recently been linked with Norwich City and Brentford. Tzimas featured from the bench for Brighton earlier in the behind closed doors friendly and was named on the "official team sheet" by mistake.
Where is Carlos Baleba?
No Carlos Baleba today
No Carlos Baleba or Jack Hinshelwood in the matchday squad today. Bart Verbruggen is back between the sticks after his knee injury.
Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Ayari, Gomez; O'Riley, Minteh, Mitoma; Georginio.
Subs: McGill, Howell, Tzimas, Tasker, Oriola, Albarus, Nti, Slater, Simmond, Yalcouye
Facundo Buonanotte in demand
Carlos Baleba is not the only Brighton star in demand. Facundo Buonanotte played for Brighton earlier today at Lancing and the Argentina playmaker is said to be attracting interest from newly-promoted Leeds United. German giants Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keen and are pondering a £20m move.
is Carlos Baleba likely to play?
Carlos Baleba has missed the last three pre-season matches with a “minor issue.” The Cameroon international has been the subject of transfer speculation this week, with Manchester United said to be assessing the possibilities of a potential £100m-plus deal.
I think Ayari and Hinshelwood will be the likely starters in midfield today, with Baleba perhaps fit enough from the bench. Diego Gomez is also pushing hard to a starting role this term. James Milner played 60 minutes or so in the earlier friendly at Lancing.
Brighton's predicted XI
Based on a few recent injuries and who played in the earlier friendly, here’s my predicted XI to face Wolfsburg at the Amex Stadium.
