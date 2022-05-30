Brighton 2021-22 player ratings: Marc Cucurella form fuels Chelsea fear, Yves Bissouma unsettled by Aston Villa, Leandro Trossard 'listening' – every Albion star rated

Brighton and Hove Albion's player of the year Marc Cucurella had a fine first season in the Premier League and has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Chelsea

Graham Potter’s team impressed this term as they achieved 51 points from their 38 league matches to record their highest ever top-flight finish.

There were many memorable displays – including away wins at Arsenal and Tottenham plus a 4-0 thumping of Manchester United at the Amex Stadium in the penultimate home game of the season.

Late goals also provided plenty of drama on the road with Albion’s excellent away support rewarded by Neal Maupay’s last gasp strikes at Crystal Palace, West Ham and Southampton, while Danny Welbeck’s late header also sealed a late draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Each supporter will have their own favourite moments from a mostly successful campaign.

It did however have some low moments as Brighton struggled for wins and goals at the Amex and also embarked on a six match losing streak.

An international break perhaps arrived at just the right time and allowed players and management to reset.

Potter tweaked his tactics and formation and a strong finish to the season saw Albion to a ninth placed finish.

Marc Cucurella, Brighton’s player of the season, said: “He is a very good head coach and we have had a great season.

“In the bad moments you find out whether you have a good manager or not.

"When we had lost six games in a row we had an international break and he helped us so much and improved.”