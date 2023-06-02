Brighton 2022-23 season player ratings gallery: Brilliant midfielder scores 11/10 but Spain international nets 2/10

Brighton supporters will still be struggling to grasp the idea that they will be watching their football club play European football next season.

The Albion have enjoyed one of the greatest-ever seasons in the club history. A sixth-placed league finish, the highest ever in the top flight, booked them a place in next season’s Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.

It was a predictably engrossing eights months on the south coast, with numerous twists and turns along the way to this historic achievement. The club sold three of its best players (Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Leandro Trossard) to ‘big six’ clubs and managed to keep hold another (Moises Caicedo) by the skin of their teeth in two action-packed transfer windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls also lost their long-term manager Graham Potter, whose hard-work building the club up to top-half Premier League material over the course of three years had lead to him attracting the interest of Chelsea.

The Albion have enjoyed one of the greatest-ever seasons in the club history.

The 48-year-old departed for the capital in September, taking most of his backroom staff with him, leaving Brighton in a vulnerable position after just six games in the season.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

A really difficult season for the former number one goalkeeper. A glaring error at Selhurst Park cost his side three points against their arch-rivals. Soon after that, the Spaniard found himself on the bench behind De Zerbi's preferred shot stopper - Jason Steele. Sanchez clearly did not take kindly to his new position in the team and was not seen in any matchday squads for the last three league games. Even a world class save to keep Brighton in the FA Cup semi final cannot improve his rank, as he will have been disappointed to not have kept out Marcel Sabitzer penalty in the shootout.

In stepped Roberto De Zerbi, who built on the foundations put in place by Potter to take the Sussex side further then they have ever gone before. Playing a brand of football unlike any ever seen on these shores, the Italian oversaw a run to the semi-final of the FA Cup and a place in Europe’s second biggest club competition; beating Liverpool (twice), Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal along the way.

De Zerbi and Potter both stressed that the success of this side was solely down to the quality of the players on the pitch and there has been a number of stand-out performances for the Albion this season, with at least five players taking a claim to win the club’s Player Of The Season award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is how SussexWorld have ranked each Brighton’s players season out of ten.

Steele's rise from Sunderland laughing stock to Brighton first team goalkeeper is both inspiring and heart-warming. Following a number of impressive performances in this season's cup competitions, the County Durham man was rewarded by De Zerbi with a run of 15 Premier League games in the side. Steele's ability on the ball is pivotal to how the Brighton boss wants to play. His composure and passing range has enabled the side to start numerous eye-catching attacks from their own goal line, whilst also being pretty handy at keeping the ball out his own net as well.

It was another frustrating season for the Chelsea Academy graduate. We saw more glimpses of what he can offer the team, including an electric performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup, but injuries prevented him from ever sustaining a meaningful run in the side. In fact, the right-back has not been seen on a football pitch since March.

A solid season. Will have enjoyed playing under De Zerbi, as the Italian has given more responsibility on the ball to the technically-sound defender. Injuries are consistently hampered him though and by the end of the campaign he was overshadowed by the emergence of Levi Colwill.

A poignant and emotional season for a man who has been with this club every step of the way since playing in League One eleven years ago. Dunk made his 400th appearance for the club this year, which already guarantees him legendary status, but in the last twelve months the Albion skipper took his game to the next level. Everyone knew how good a defender Dunk was before this season, but nobody knew how good a player he was until De Zerbi instructed him to demonstrated it on a game-by-game basis. His performances have lead to a long-overdue England call-up and enabled De Zerbi' style of football to work so well in such a short space of time.

A break-out season for the talented centre-back saw him look at home in a top-level Premier League team. At 19-years-old, Colwill's line-breaking passes and composure under pressure suggests he is destined for big things in the future. Whether that will be with Brighton, his parent club Chelsea, or another team entirely, is yet to be decided.

Another young player who made his first-team debut for Brighton this season and demonstrated there was a clear future for him in the Premier league. Whilst at times he demonstrated his defensive naivety, he also showcased his class and tenaciousness, especially when keeping Erling Haaland quite in the 1-1 draw with Champions Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

Most players would struggle to fill the shoes of a former Player of the Season, but many would now argue Brighton have upgraded their Marc Cucurella for a more athletic Pervis Estupinan. The Ecuadorian left-back's physical attributes has made him a threat in attack, as well as solid at the back, alongside an expertise in crossing and attacking intelligence in the opposition box. It is no wonder he has gone into many pundit's Premier League Team of the Season.

A very solid season from one of Brighton's most reliable players. In what might be his last year on the south coast, Veltman was mainly used as a utility player to fit into the side when the regular starters were out injured and his ageing body started to show at times during games. Special mention must go to his tenacious man-of-the-match performance against Crystal Palace at home.

7/10 seems harsh for Solly. At times, he has been one of the best wingers in England, contributing 16 goals and assists (his eights goals being his best ever goal scoring season) and being a constant thorn in the sides of his opponents with his jinking runs and deadly end product. However, it can't be ignored that his two penalties misses in shootouts lead to Brighton being knocked out of both cup competitions. Whilst this has been his best season yet, you still feel there is more the come from the 28-year-old, which testament to the talent of the man.

A season that turned this talented midfielder into a global star. Since his starring role in his nation's 2022 World Cup, Mac Allister has seemly got better and better with each passing game. 12 goals and 3 assists in 40 appearances for the Seagulls has shown his performances in Qatar were not just a flash in the pan either. Mac Allister is destined for great things and when he eventually leaves the Amex, he will fondly be remembered as one of the club's greats.

There seems very little that Pascal Gross cannot do on a football pitch. Midfield maestro, clinical finisher and expert defender, the German's versatility has kept Brighton on the straight and narrow. When others have fallen down injured, Gross has stepped in to a different role effortlessly, without affecting the team's rhythm, fluidity or form. Put simply, without Gross, Brighton would not have made it to the Europa League.

At 35-years-old, Lallana has shown why he is so highly regarded by most of the top coaches in world football, including his current boss. The ex-Liverpool man has built a strong relationship with De Zerbi due to his leadership qualities both on and off the pitch, whilst also suiting the possession-based game of the Italian due to his exceptional technical ability. But once again, injuries hampered Lallana's season, hopefully he will return for the start of next season, as there ain't long left on this midfielder's career.

It was such a shame to see Sarmiento ruled out for the rest of the season in March following the international break. The young playmaker was growing in confidence every time he stepped foot on the pitch and starting to stake a claim for a regular starting spot in the first-team. Here is hoping the injury is not too much of a setback, as the 20-year-old could be a real asset to De Zerbi next season when he is attempting to compete in four competitions.

A goalless run of 13 games at the end of the season has brought down Mitoma's mark. But this is a slight blotch on an otherwise glimmering first season report card. The Japanese winger has thrilled fans all season with his electric pace and jaw-dropping dribbling, giving nightmares to all the right-backs he faced, all of whom had never heard of the 25-year-old before he made his Brighton debut. Albion have a special player here and with a greater understanding of the demands of the English game, Mitoma could really take off next season and become a megastar.

Brighton's best player this season and the fundamental reason as to why the club are where they are. It is no surprise that since Caicedo made his first Premier League start in April 2022, the club have gone from 13th to 6th in the table. He is a rare gem who is as excellent at breaking up play as he is operating in tight areas and escaping presses with his ball carrying sills. Another player likely to leave this summer, there is no doubt he will go on to do great things in his career. Scary to think he is only 21-years-old.

Not really seen enough of the Swedish midfielder not make a full assessment. Has shown his technical proficiency in the little time has has been on the pitch, but it feels we are a number of years away from seeing the finished product. Will probably play a bigger role next year.

Many, including Gilmour himself, will be disappointed not to have seen more of the Scotsman this season. The form and importance of Caicedo and Mac Allister means the 21-year-old has struggled to get on the pitch for his new club. Thankfully, a run of games towards the end of the season showed why there was once so much hype around the former Chelsea player. Next season may be his coming of age moment.

The Argentinian joined the club in January with all the hype in the world and is tipped by many to be the next break-out star at the club. The youngster still growing into his body and is currently struggling with the brutal physicality of the English game, but there is enough evidence to suggest he could be important player in two or three years time.

The experienced striker has really found himself at home in Sussex. Loved by his team-mates, fans and coaches alike. Welbeck uses all of his experience, physical presence and eye for goal to make the team a better one with him in it. The move to the Amex has reinvigorated his career.

The Paraguyian has announced himself a big-time player with two goal-of-the-season contenders against Chelsea and Manchester City. Another young prospect that is still adjusting to the brutality of England, but one that has shown he has that x-factor. Someone who can grab a goal from anywhere and is not afraid to try either, Enciso has seemingly taken on the role of match winner, something which will come in handy to De Zerbi next year.

Thankfully, the German striker's end-of-season form meant his rating went above five. Joining the side off the back of an impressive goal scoring resume in the Netherlands, Undav looked completely out of his depth for much of this season. However, De Zerbi kept believing in his centre forward and Undav repaid him with five goals in his last eight Premier League appearances. The 26-year now looks fitter, happier and more confident. Many will hope he can fit the ground running in August.