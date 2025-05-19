VAR came to the rescue for Brighton after Jack Hinshelwood’s dramatic winner against Liverpool was initially ruled out for offside.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Hurzeler’s substitutes paid dividends in a thoroughly entertaining match against newly crowned champions Liverpool.

With Albion trailing 2-1, Kaoru Mitoma was brought on. Within four minutes, the Japan international scored the equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the hosts searched for a winner, four more subs were made. Among them were Matt O’Riley and Jack Hinshelwood who combined for the winning goal on the 85th minute.

VAR came to the rescue for Brighton after Jack Hinshelwood’s dramatic winner against Liverpool was initially ruled out for offside. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Hinshelwood, 20, was the man who found the net from close range within one minute of replacing Yankuba Minteh.

The goal was also immediately ruled out by the linesman, whose flag went up. But VAR intervened and corrected the decision – awarding the goal to Brighton.

The Premier League Match Centre, explained on X (formerly Twitter): “VAR checked the referee’s call of no goal for Brighton – and established that O'Riley was in an onside position in the build-up and recommended that the goal was awarded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Arsenal forward Alan Smith said on Sky Sports: “What an introduction, he's only been on the pitch a few seconds.

"Semi-automated offside coming up trumps this time.

"Super sub, looking like it's going to take all three points for his team.”

The result keeps Brighton's feint hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Conference League alive. To see the permutations, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/can-brighton-still-qualify-for-europe-this-is-how-miracle-could-be-possible-despite-crystal-palaces-fa-cup-glory-5134240