Brighton ace called-up alongside Aston Villa and Tottenham stars ahead of international break
Brighton midfielder Facundo Buonanotte has been called up for the latest Argentina squad ahead the upcoming international break.
Lionel Scaloni's team will take on Paraguay on Thursday, November 14 in a World Cup qualifier in Asunción and then on November 20 Argentina welcome Peru to the The Bombonera.
Buonanotte, currently on loan at Leicester, has been in excellent form this season with three goals and two assists in nine Premier League appearances for the Foxes.
On his surprise move to Leicester, Buonanotte told the Telegraph last week, “I spoke in detail with Steve and he played a big part in my decision to come here.
"Playing as a No 10 regularly in the Premier League was something I really wanted and he has shown a lot of confidence in me.
“Even before I’d spoken with Leicester, I knew they were a massive club with a great history. I think the team has been developing really well. All the players and coaching staff have seen positive signs, so the result against Forest was a big disappointment.”
Prior to leaving for Leicester, Buonanotte signed a new contract with Brighton that takes him up to June 2028.
“They are obviously the club who first showed faith in me in England,” said the 19-year-old. “They let me know they are still watching me and that I’m in their thoughts.”
Aston Villa's Emi Martinez, Tottenham's Cristian Romero, Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, Chlesea's Enzo Fernandez and Inter Miami's were also among the Scaloni's picks.