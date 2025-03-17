Brighton ace Carlos Baleba issues five-word social media response after 'really poor' moment at Manchester City

Brighton’s Cameroon international reacts after Etihad miss

Carlos Baleba gave his verdict after missing a golden chance to claim victory for Brighton at Manchester City last Saturday.

The Seagulls played well as they twice battled back to claim a 2-2 draw from the Etihad Stadium.

Baleba however could have won it towards the end for Brighton as the midfielder latched on to Joao Pedro’s cut back and blazed over bar from 10 yards.

It was an unfortunate moment for the 21-year-old who – aside from the miss – played superbly against the Premier League champions. Our Sussex World reporter, Sam Morton gave him man of the match from his player ratings at the Etihad.

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer described Baleba’s effort as, “really, really poor,” while MOTD host Gary Lineker offered a crumb of comfort as he said “the ball bobbled” just before the Cameroon international hit it.

Baleba posted on his Instagram account and summed up the moment perfectly in six words: “Should have won it for us.”

The former Lille man then added: “But we move! Big shift, big result at the Etihad. On to the next. The support has been amazing, thank you.” followed by two blue and white hearts.

After the match Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler was asked if thought Brighton were about to win when the chance to fell to Baleba.

"No, because the ball wasn't in,” said the German. “I didn't think about that. First of all, we have to put [the ball] in the goal. I think it was one or two or three really big chances in the second half where we could go for the winner, but in the end it doesn't happen.

“It's about reflecting it, analysing what small margins we have to improve and then we have to do it the next time better.”

Baleba has been a key man for Brighton this season and improved under the guidance of Hurzeler. He has 23 starts from 25 appearances so far and will be vital as they push for Champions League qualification and FA Cup progress in the final part of the campaign.

Baleba’s displays this season has seen him linked with big moves to Manchester City and Liverpool. The midfielder is valued at around £100m and is contracted with Albion until June 2028.

