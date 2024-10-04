Brighton ace set for return against Tottenham after 12-month absence
Brighton received a major injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this Sunday.
Solly March has been out for almost a year with a serious ACL knee injury sustained at Manchester City in October last year.
The winger has been missed greatly by Brighton and is yet to feature under new manager Fabian Hurzeler.
March has been pictured training in recent weeks and Hurzeler confirmed this morning that the 30-year-old is in contention to face Spurs.
There could also be a first appearance for £25m summer signing Brajan Gruda, who is fit again following an unspecified injury.
“Brajan Gruda and Solly March have trained really well this week. They might be an option for the weekend,” said Hurzeler.
Defender Jan Paul van Hecke is however ruled out with a groin injury. The Netherlands international missed last weekend’s 4-2 loss at Chelsea and is not expected to play against until after the next international break at Bournemouth.
Striker Joao Pedro remains out with his ankle injury and Simon Adingra is also a doubt with a “minor issue.” Joel Veltman should return having recovered from illness and James Milner is also closing in on fitness after his hamstring problem.
