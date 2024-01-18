Brighton ace spotted looking sharp in training ahead of Wolves after eight weeks out
Brighton's flying full-back Tariq Lamptey looks close to a comeback after being out since November.
Lamptey, 23, enjoyed a productive warm-weather training session in Dubai where he continued his rehab from a thigh injury sustained during the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest on November 25 last year.
The recent injury issues have been a huge blow to Lamptey as he was just getting back to his best form following a previous knee injury.
Lamptey was one of the best players on the pitch for Brighton during their memorable 2-2 draw at Marseille in the Europa League.
His pace and guile down the left flank was a huge reason why Brighton fought back from 2-0 down in the South in of France and provided the catalyst for their Europa League campaign that ultimately saw them top the group and qualify for the knockout stage.
The former Chelsea man was then out until the clash at the City Ground but broke down just 34 minutes into his comeback with a thigh issue and has not been seen since.
The full back area has been a problem for Brighton this term and Lamptey's ability to play of either flank is a huge asset to De Zerbi's team. The Seagulls have also been without Joel Veltman, Pervis Estupinan and Solly March for long period this campaign.
Brighton are now back from Dubai and Lamptey was pictured at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre on Tuesday morning looking in fine form ahead the Premier League clash against Wolves at the Amex Stadium on Monday, January 22..
Whether Lamptey will be fit enough to play against Gary O'Neil's in-form team remains unclear – but the signs are looking promising for a return in the coming days and weeks.