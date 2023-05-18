Brighton ace tipped for stunning England call-up after almost quitting the game

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele has been backed for an England call-up after an impressive run in the Premier League.

Steele, 32, was promoted to the first team by Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi earlier this season and has excelled with the gloves and – perhaps more importantly – with the ball at his feet.

Steele is vital to De Zerbi's style of play and the head coach recently stated his new No1 is one of the best in Europe in terms of his distribution. Many of Albion's attacks stem from Steele's composure on the ball and picking out his defensive and midfield teammates at the right moments. It's a high risk approach but one he has thrived one and it has seen him replace Spain international Rob Sanchez between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A TEAMtalk exclusive reported England's scouts are watching his progress carefully and the former Sunderland and Middlesbrough goalkeeper is being considered by Gareth Southgate for a call-up ahead of Euro 2024.

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele has impressed in the Premier League this season

It's a remarkable rise for Steele who admitted earlier this week in an interview with the Monday Night Club he “hated football” and considered quitting due to the abuse he previously received on social media earlier in his career.

Steele returns to the north east today as sixth placed Brighton continue their quest for Europa League qualification at Newcastle. De Zerbi said: "He is crucial. He’s not important, he’s crucial. We are playing with one player more. He has a big personality. He has a big quality. It’s right to play with us, with me."

On the abuse footballers can take on social media, De Zerbi added: “I don’t like social media because on social media you can say your opinion but without putting your face and your name. You can say what you want but it’s not right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The people who work in football have to be used to living with these rules and don’t listen to everybody because if you listen to how you get criticised, you can’t play normally.