Brighton agree deal with Northern Ireland under-21 star striker

Ben Wilson, who joined the club in 2018, has agreed a one-year contract extension with the Seagulls.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international signed for Albion in 2018 from Coleraine.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made eight Premier League 2 appearances last season and scored once during an injury-hit campaign.

Brighton and Hove Albion have secured the services of their talented young striker

“I am buzzing to be here for another year and I am delighted that the club has shown that faith in me," the 20-year-old said.

"I want to hit the ground running in pre-season so I am in the best shape possible.

“It was really tough being out injured for most of last season.

"You’re watching everyone doing what you want to be doing and then when you come back into the group you’re playing catch up. I was really happy to get back on the pitch.