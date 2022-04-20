The Spain international has quickly established himself as fan favourite since his £15m arrival from Getafe late in last summer’s transfer window.

The 23-year-old left sided player is one of the first players on Graham Potter’s teamsheet and has started each of the 29 Premier League matches since making his debut at Brentford.

Cucurella has impressed management and fans alike with his high energy, versatile and skilful displays. He has adapted seamlessly to the physical demands of the Premier League and has played in a variety of positions down the left.

But by his own admission, it took him a while to settle in.

“Moving to Brighton has been a big change for me because I am playing in a new league, a new country and in my last two teams we played more direct football,” he said.

“I played in a 4-4-2 on the left of midfield and now I play at left back and at centre-back. At first it was difficult because the league is very different but the gaffer has given me confidence.

“I played badly in the Brentford game but the next time he put me in the line-up and that was very important for me.

“During the week after Brentford I thought I’d start on the bench in the next game against Leicester, but the gaffer put me in the line-up, the team won and that is the best outcome.”

