Worthing will be looking to complete a double this season after winning the Isthmian Premier Division while Albion will be looking for their third win in the last four Senior Cups.
Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood has described the Rebels as 'massive underdogs' but they will be eager to cap a masterful league season with a second bit of silverware.
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:43
- The first final since 2018-19 season
- Bognor Regis Town are currently holders
- Brighton last won it in the 2017/18
- Worthing were beaten finalists in 2015/16 and last won it 1998/99
Jack Hinshelwood about to come on for Brighton
66 mins - great tackle by Pattenden on Sturge
It’s 4-1 Albion - Tolaj sets up Moran, who takes his goal well
It’s 3-1
55 mins - Pattenden goes for goal but fires over. Wrong option perhaps?
More first half action
Lovely version of Hey Jude from the Worthing fans - swap the words Hey Jude, for Worthing!
53 mins - Sub Golding heads wide from Pattenden cross
First half action
Half-time Worthing sub - Dayshonne Golding on for William Seager