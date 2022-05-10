LiveBrighton and Hove Albion 3, Worthing 1 - Sussex Senior Cup LIVE: Peupion extends Albion lead after Tolaj brace

Worthing and Brighton and Hove Albion u23s will be contesting the first Sussex Senior Cup final since 2019 at the Amex tonight (Tuesday, May 10).

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 8:39 pm
Worthing fans at the Amex. Picture by Cory Pickford

Worthing will be looking to complete a double this season after winning the Isthmian Premier Division while Albion will be looking for their third win in the last four Senior Cups.

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood has described the Rebels as 'massive underdogs' but they will be eager to cap a masterful league season with a second bit of silverware.

You can follow all the action live here - the page will show when there are new updates.

Sussex Senior Cup final - Worthing v Brighton and Hove u23s LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:43

  • The first final since 2018-19 season
  • Bognor Regis Town are currently holders
  • Brighton last won it in the 2017/18
  • Worthing were beaten finalists in 2015/16 and last won it 1998/99
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:43

Jack Hinshelwood about to come on for Brighton

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:41

66 mins - great tackle by Pattenden on Sturge

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:40

It’s 4-1 Albion - Tolaj sets up Moran, who takes his goal well

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:34

It’s 3-1

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:30

55 mins - Pattenden goes for goal but fires over. Wrong option perhaps?

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:30

More first half action

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:29

Lovely version of Hey Jude from the Worthing fans - swap the words Hey Jude, for Worthing!

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:27

53 mins - Sub Golding heads wide from Pattenden cross

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:24

First half action

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:20

Half-time Worthing sub - Dayshonne Golding on for William Seager

