Brighton and Hove Albion boss makes Lewis Dunk quip after skipper's red card against Nottingham Forest
Albion secured a 3-2 victory over Steve Cooper's men at City Ground on Saturday and did it with just 10 men for the last 25 minutes or so after Dunk's dismissal.
The centre-back was initially booked for encroaching while referee Anthony Taylor checked the VAR monitor, to look at Callum Hudson-Odoi's penalty claim, before receiving a straight red seconds later for foul and abusive language following the official's decision to award Forest a spot-kick.
SEE ALSO Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper sends message to Roberto De Zerbi after no handshake | Brighton boss Robert De Zerbi defends wild celebrations after Nottingham Forest win | 'Back to their best' - Newcastle United legend praises 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion on Match of the Day
Despite that, head coach De Zerbi was not too critical of the defender and even joked it was hypocritical for him to lambast the 32-year-old as the Italian's emotions often get the better of him.
When asked if he was disappointed with Dunk's costly actions: "I think for sure he made a mistake, he was wrong in that situation. I don't know what he said, maybe he is like his gaffer, no? In terms of passion and emotion. I can't say anything because I am the first to show my passion."
The Seagulls skipper will now serve a three-match ban, ruling him out of their next three Premier League games against Chelsea, Brentford, and Burnley.
This comes at a time when more than 10 players could miss Thursday's trip to AEK Athens in a crucial Europa League clash. A win for Brighton will secure their passage into the knockout stages of the competition.