A lifelong supporter of Brighton and Hove Albion stars in a music video for a song he wrote about his club’s new manager, Fabian Hurzeler.

John Campbell, 78, was moved to write the lyrics for ‘Super Fab’ after watching 31-year-old German Hurzeler – the youngest manager in Premier League history – speak in first press conference before the season got underway.

John – who has been a loyal supporter of the club for 71 years – said: “It was a joyful experience. I had never done anything like it before.

"I remember being absolutely blown away by his maturity and sense of humility. His English was great. There was just something about him. Suddenly all these words came to me – I started writing them down.

"I’m a positive energy coach and I know positive songs have a uplifting affect on everyone. I’ve never been a musician.”

John was introduced to two Dutch musicians – Rob Toonen and Jeroen Hilgenberg (Pitstop Boys) – who had made a similar song for Max Verstappen when the F1 driver won his first Grand Prix – called Super Max.

John explained: “He was the youngest ever person to make his debut in Formula One, at only 17, so there were all these similarities.

"I wanted to make a song to welcome our new manager as he seemed a special guy.

"I sent the lyrics and was told they would love to do it. Making it was fun as I had never been involved in something like that.

"It’s a bit of fun and hopefully it will give a lot of people some joy.”

The Pitstop Boys brought John’s song to life and crafted an uplifting anthem that captures the optimism and excitement surrounding Brighton & Hove Albion.

The official music video – featuring John, Rob, and Jeroen and highlighting sponsors American Express – premiered on YouTube on August 21st.

The song is available on Spotify and all major music platforms.

A spokesperson for the music producers said: “Super Fab’ is designed to energise and unite Brighton fans, setting a positive and triumphant tone for the season ahead.

"The chorus, featuring the line ‘Oh here we go, straight to the top’ reflects the team's aspirations.

"The group are aligned with Fabian’s desire to always remain humble, understanding that the real meaning of true humility is knowing that we are all as good as everyone who has ever walked this planet, and better than NO-ONE!

"Join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter for Brighton & Hove Albion with the launch of ‘Super Fab’ – a song for the fans, by the fans.”

Watch our video interview with John at the top of this page and scroll up to see the music video.