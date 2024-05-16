Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A boyhood supporter of Brighton and Hove Albion is approaching the end of an impressive walking mission across 20 football stadiums – finishing at the Amex.

Mike Price is taking on a charity walk – ‘Footsteps to Football’ – which started from his home in Lincolnshire on Friday (May 10).

He is walking more than 240 miles calling at 19 football clubs in London from the Premier League down to National League, to finish at his beloved Brighton and Hove Albion on May 19 when they play Manchester United on the last game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike was was diagnosed with head and neck cancer in 2017. After being told he had a 60/40 chance of survival, Mike underwent extensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy and, with a ‘great deal of good fortune and positivity’, he was able to ring the bell having been given the all clear in 2023.

Mike said: “I went through a traumatic time. I lost four stone in weight and my speech took a long time to come back. You have to life adjust to what you come out of it with.

“I will have continuous medication for the rest of my life.

“It's not easy but you can get through it with a bit of positivity, you can get through it.

“You look at life differently. First of all, you are grateful to be here. Secondly, you look around and want to see good. Want to put things right. Help people. It makes you a bit more attentive to doing something and not just talking about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Price is taking on a charity walk – ‘Footsteps to Football’ – which started from his home in Lincolnshire on Friday (May 10). Photo contributed

With that in mind, Mike has ‘strived to give something back’ by taking part in ‘many charity events’.

After raising thousands for cancer charity Maggie’s, Mike has chosen a new cause to support.

"I would like to do the very same now with Sussex based charity Forward Facing, which provides support to families whose children are living with long-term or life-limiting conditions,” he said.

“I've been a Brighton season ticket holder for many years – I’ve followed them since late 70s. It's a family club and I'm surrounded by some really great characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many have got disabilities. You learn their stories and how they live. Forward Facing came up in conversation. Being a local charity, it was perfect to try and help. A lot of my friends at the club benefit from it so I went down that road.”

Mike will cover 240 miles – walking the equivalent of a marathon every day for nine days and treading more than half a million footsteps.

“Some of the responses, especially from the smaller clubs, has been fantastic,” Mike said.

"Watford are going to have a T-Shirt printed for me when I arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Saturday prior to game, I will finish at Ditchling that night. The next morning I will do five miles over Ditchling Beacon, over the Downs into the University and the Amex. Finley, The Mighty Fin, will be joining us in a specially designed chair.

“It's all about creating awareness of Forward Facing as they need funds to make it all work and getting their name out there. They don't get the exposure they deserve. I've seen the benefits first hand.”

At the time of writing, Mike has raised £4,135 raised – far exceeding his £2,400 target