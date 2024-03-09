Brighton and Hove Albion in Rome in less than 20 minutes - watch our journalists as they cover the Seagulls in Italy
The Seagulls lost their last 16 Europa League first leg tie against Roma 4-0.
SussexWorld reporters Mark Dunford and Sam Morton went to Italy to cover the game. They explored Rome searching for Albion fans, went to the pre-match press confere nce, ate good food, and of course, went o the game before a gruelling 8-hour journey back to Milan to catch a flight to Gatwick.
Watch the diary of their journey above, including interviewing a victim of an attack by a masked gang.
Here some stories you may have missed from Rome…
