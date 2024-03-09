Brighton and Hove Albion in Rome in less than 20 minutes - watch our journalists as they cover the Seagulls in Italy

It wasn’t the performance or the result Brighton and Hove Albion fans wanted in Rome.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 9th Mar 2024, 15:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Seagulls lost their last 16 Europa League first leg tie against Roma 4-0.

SussexWorld reporters Mark Dunford and Sam Morton went to Italy to cover the game. They explored Rome searching for Albion fans, went to the pre-match press confere nce, ate good food, and of course, went o the game before a gruelling 8-hour journey back to Milan to catch a flight to Gatwick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch the diary of their journey above, including interviewing a victim of an attack by a masked gang.

Most Popular
Sussex World journalists Sam Morton and Mark Dunford. Picture: Sussex WorldSussex World journalists Sam Morton and Mark Dunford. Picture: Sussex World
Sussex World journalists Sam Morton and Mark Dunford. Picture: Sussex World

Here some stories you may have missed from Rome…

Roma vs Brighton: Away supporters targeted by 'bottles, coins and lighters' in Italy

Roma 4, Brighton and Hove Albion 0 - RECAP: Ruthless Roma hammer Albion, De Zerbi says defeat is a lesson for all at club

Brighton player ratings vs Roma: Two 4s and multiple 5s as Albion's European journey all but over

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

25 cracking photos of Brighton fans and players at a sold-out Stadio Olimpico - including intense Europa League action at Roma

Roma stabbing: Brighton victim arrives at Stadio Olimpico to hero's welcome

Brighton fan recounts 'terrifying' attack in Rome before friends are stabbed in robbery

See more Brighton stories at SussexWorld.co.uk.

Related topics:RomeItalySeagullsEuropa LeagueAlbion