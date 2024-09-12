Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has provided an injury update as his team prepares to face Ipswich Town.

The Seagulls, who have seven points from their first three league matches, had a number of injury concerns alongside players jetting back from international duty from all corners of the globe.

Despite fears over his fitness, with reports of a hamstring injury doing the rounds, Joel Veltman is fit and ready to play on Saturday (September 14), Hurzeler has confirmed.

Ferdi Kadioglu, who is yet to make his debut after signing from Fenerbache, has recovered from a knock.

Hurzeler said it is a ‘possibility’ that the Turkish international will feature this weekend.

On Mats Wieffer – who hasn’t featured since the opening day victory at Everton – Hurzeler said: “He's training with the team. Then we have to make a decision together with the medical department. We don't need to take any risks and we won't take any high risks. We have to decide what is good for the player and for the team.”

Jakub Moder is also an option after he appeared for Poland.

Hurzeler said: “He had a long injury and he is now getting back. He is of course an important member of the squad. We will see if he is part of it on Saturday. Ferdi is coming back. Maybe Wieffer will be back. It’s a great opportunity of flexibility to fill this position.”

Veteran James Milner is one player who will not be available after he picked up a hamstring injury at Arsenal.

The German revealed: "James had a scan. It’s not a big issue but we have to go day by day. We will look at how fast he can play without any problems. We have to see step by step.

"It can be one to three weeks. It’s an in issue where you can't estimate. We have to be patient.”

Asked if the international break came at a good time for his team, Hurzeler said there are ‘always advantages and disadvantages’.

He added: “In the end, you have to find the best solutions for this break. For us, it was a chance to get some players back from injury.

"To get some players back integrated in our squad. It was also good because our players collected a lot of game time.

“Especially Pervis [Estupinan] for Ecuador and JP [Jan Paul van Hecke] made his debut [for the Netherlands].

"There were a lot of good things in the international break.

“Players get self confidence from debuts and victories. I saw good performances. I don't look at the results. All of them made a good impression.

"Carlos Baleba and Tariq Lamptey collected a lot of game time. It’s very positive.

"For me, it was time to reflect and analyse on the first weeks. It's important to reflect on what's going good so far and where we can improved. I like to plan the next phase as we have a lot of games including a lot at home.

“We want to use this chance. It was about reflection and planning but of course I had one or two minutes for myself.”