Brighton and Hove Albion picture gallery: 31 photos of action, crowd and celebration on another historic night at the Amex

Brighton and Hove Albion beat Marseille 1-0 to top their Europa League group on another memorable night at the Amex.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 14th Dec 2023, 22:20 GMT

João Pedro’s late winner ensured Roberto De Zerbi’s side avoided a play-off game and go straight into the last 16. Photographer Eva Gilbert was at the Amex to catch the crowd, the action and João Pedro’s celebrations.

1. Brighton and Hove Albion v Marseille

1. Brighton and Hove Albion v Marseille
Photo: Eva Gilbert

2. Brighton and Hove Albion v Marseille

2. Brighton and Hove Albion v Marseille
Photo: Eva Gilbert

3. Brighton and Hove Albion v Marseille

3. Brighton and Hove Albion v Marseille
Photo: Eva Gilbert

4. Brighton and Hove Albion v Marseille

4. Brighton and Hove Albion v Marseille
Photo: Eva Gilbert

