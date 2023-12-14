Brighton and Hove Albion beat Marseille 1-0 to top their Europa League group on another memorable night at the Amex.
João Pedro’s late winner ensured Roberto De Zerbi’s side avoided a play-off game and go straight into the last 16. Photographer Eva Gilbert was at the Amex to catch the crowd, the action and João Pedro’s celebrations.
1. Brighton and Hove Albion v Marseille
Action and crowd shots from Brighton and Hove Albion's Europa League clash with Marseille at the American Express Stadium. Photo: Eva Gilbert
Photo: Eva Gilbert
Photo: Eva Gilbert
Photo: Eva Gilbert