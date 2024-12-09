Brighton and Hove Albion player ratings: Goalkeeper gets uncharacteristic 3 as women lose to Chelsea

Poppy Pattinson of Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Mistakes while playing out from the back proved costly for both Brighton and Chelsea, however a stoppage time goal from Sjoeke Nüsken secured the Blues a 4-2 victory.

Chelsea started the stronger of the two sides, with a vital clearance over the bar by Albion’s Guro Bergsvand and a shot which just trickled past the post by Chelsea’s Millie Bright demonstrating the Blues’ intent.

Albion’s adamance in playing out from the back proved costly in the 35th minute, as Sjoeke Nüsken won possession off of Brighton’s Jelena Cankovic and took on a close range shot. Her effort was blocked by Bergsvand, however was already over the line.

Just five minutes later Chelsea doubled their advantage following another Albion error, with Brighton goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley taking too long on the ball. Aggie Beever-Jones subsequently snatched and tapped home the ball for her side.

A response from the Seagulls came minutes later, with Parris dodging multiple tackles before playing the ball into Cankovic to strike into the net to half the deficit.

Substitutions were made by both sides at half time as both Sonia Bompastor and Dario Vidosic seeked to give their side the upper hand.

Chelsea extended their lead early in the second half as a shot from Lucy Bronze was saved by Baggaley however then fortuitously deflected off of Chelsea’s Johanna Rytting Kaneryd to secure the goal.

Brighton looked to increase the intensity on their hosts, with a poor pass from Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton allowing Kiko Seike to strike the ball into the net and level the score with 20 minutes remaining.

A big opportunity for Albion’s Seike one on one with Hampton was squandered, as the goalkeeper produced a strong save to deny Seike from a tight angle.

Chelsea killed the game as a contest in stoppage time as Nüsken headed the ball home following a corner from Catarina Macario.

These are the player ratings for Brighton’s 4-2 defeat against Chelsea Women.

Sophie Baggaley (GK) - 3 Baggaley produced what was an uncharacteristically poor performance from the Albion goalkeeper, with passes out from the back and spending too much time on the ball proving costly for her side for Chelsea’s second goal of the afternoon.

Poppy Pattinson - 5 The usually lively left back was not at her attacking best due to Chelsea’s first half dominance and general keeping of possession. However Pattinson did on occasion play a promising pass or cross into the box, and provided several defensive clearances too.

Guro Bergsvand - 5 Bergsvand produced vital challenges and clearances to deny Chelsea throughout the match. The defender also looked to play out from the back despite being up against an array of attacking talents.

Jorelyn Carabalí- 5 Carabalí showed her strength on the ball as Albion right back, with the defender looking to play the ball up the field and evade the strong Chelsea press on the backline.

Rachel McLauchlan- 6 McLauchlan pressed Chelsea’s Ashley Lawrence well to force the Blues into giving away possession at the back, creating a chance for Albion. The midfielder generally looked to create for Albion down the right, and also provided some strong challenges for Albion in the second half.

Jelena Čanković- 5 The midfielder secured a vital goal for Albion just before half time to get the Seagulls back into the match. Čanković was replaced by Bruna Vilamala on the hour mark.

Marisa Olislagers- 5 The midfielder struggled in the first half to contain the likes of right back Bronze. However Olislagers did produce some good moments going forward, including a sumptuous cross toward Seike whose header was denied by Chelsea goalkeeper Hampton.

Vicky Losada C - 5 Although the midfielder struggled to bring the same control and crafting of attacks as usual in the midfield for Brighton, Losada still made important interceptions and produced a solid performance.

Kiko Seike- 5 Despite struggling to make an impact in the first half, Seike converted Albion’s second goal of the afternoon following a misplaced pass from Chelsea goalkeeper Hampton. However the forward also squandered a big opportunity one on one in the second half.

Nikita Parris - 5 Parris had a big opportunity in the first half to test Chelsea goalkeeper Hampton, but blazed her shot over the bar. However, the Albion striker superbly evaded multiple tackles before Cankovic scored for the Seagulls to make it 2-1 just before half time.

Pauline Bremer- 4 Bremer had a very quiet performance for Albion and didn’t manage to make an impact before being replaced at half time by Michelle Agyemang.

Brighton substitutes: Bruna Vilamala, Michelle Agyemang

Michelle Agyemang- 6 Although the young forward didn’t lay claim of the ball often, she displayed her strength against Bronze and looked to get forward quickly for Albion. Agyemang also threaded a clever ball through to Seike in what was a squandered chance by the striker.

Bruna Vilamala- 5 Vilamala replaced Cankovic, and provided some much needed energy to her side, with the young Spaniard looking promising when on the ball.