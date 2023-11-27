Brighton and Hove Albion are due to be honoured with a prestigious award this week.

A special council meeting will be held at Brighton Town Hall tomorrow (Tuesday, November 28), where members will vote to give Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club the ‘Freedom of the City’.

The ceremonial award recognises the club’s achievements and their contribution to the city. It comes as the Seagulls prepare for their penultimate group stage game of this season’s Europa League at the home of AEK Athens in Greece on Thursday (November 30).

Albion are competing in Europe for the first time in the club's 122-year history after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

Brighton & Hove Albion are competing in Europe for the first time in the club's 122-year history after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said: “I’m proud to announce that Brighton & Hove City Council will be holding a special meeting to award the Freedom of the City to Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club.

“The story of the mighty Albion’s success is a source of huge pride for the whole city. From the fiercely loyal fans, who saved our club in the 1990s, but also in the incredible impact the club has had on our whole community and local economy.

“As the team play in Europe, it’s fitting that we can show our civic support by awarding our city’s highest honour.

“Brighton & Hove has never underestimated what our team is capable of, and now we can celebrate what they’ve achieved, and the hope and joy they give to millions around the world.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Brightonian and an Albion fan. I can’t wait to see what they do this season. Up the Albion!”

Brighton’s chief executive and deputy chairman, Paul Barber, said accepting the Freedom of the City award will be ‘a great honour’ for the club, and a ‘fantastic way for the squad to know that they have the support of the whole city’ behind them.

Regardless of the result in Athens, Brighton will still be in with a chance of qualifying for the knock-out rounds when Marseille travel to the Amex for the final group B game on Thursday, December 14. They currently second in the group after back-to-back wins over Ajax.