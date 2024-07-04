Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed England international and former Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby.

Managing director of women’s and girls’ football Zoe Johnson said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Fran to the club.

“She arrives as one of the most decorated English footballers of all time, playing an integral role in Chelsea’s recent dominance, as well as on the international stage having been a part of England’s EURO 2022 win.

“Her experience on the pitch will be just as important off it and we have no doubt that she will help us take a significant step towards our long-term targets.”

Francesca Kirby signs for Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club Women’s team at the Elite Football Performance Centre in Lancing. | Picture: James Boardman

The decorated 31-year-old attacking midfielder began her career with Reading, where she quickly established herself as one of the hottest prospects in the game.

A move to Chelsea came in 2015 and a trophy laden nine-year spell would follow. Fran won seven WSL titles, five Women’s FA Cups and two Women’s League Cups, as well as helping the Blues reach the 2021 UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

She won the PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year on two occasions, most recently in 2021, which proved individually to be the most fruitful of her career, as she was named the FWA Women’s Player of the Year, the FA Women’s Super League Player of the Year and Chelsea Women’s Player of the Year.

