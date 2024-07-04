Brighton and Hove Albion sign Japan International striker for undisclosed fee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Japan international Kiko Seike from WE League side Urawa Reds, for undisclosed terms and subject to the usual regulatory processes.

The striker will join up with her new Albion teammates when she returns from the Olympics in Paris, ahead of the new Barclays Women’s Super League season.

Managing director of women’s and girls’ football Zoe Johnson said, “We’re delighted to welcome Kiko to the club. She comes to us with a lot of experience at the highest level in Japan, which has earned her a well-deserved place in the Olympic squad this upcoming tournament.

“We look forward to working with Kiko and seeing her career develop in the WSL.”

Japanese striker Kiko Seike signs for Brighton & Hove Albion Women at the Elite Football Performance Centre in Lancing | Picture: James Boardman

The 27-year-old joins us after a 15-year spell with Urawa Reds, where she made more than 150 appearances.

She scored 40 goals, including 20 last season to claim the league’s top scorer award, as Urawa retained their league title. She also won the league’s Most Valuable Player award.