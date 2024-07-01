Brighton and Hove Albion sign Newcastle United winger for undisclosed fee

Yankuba Minteh of Feyenoord celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic FC and Feyenoord at Celtic Park Stadium on December 13, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United, for undisclosed terms.

The winger has signed a contract that runs until June 2029. The 19-year-old arrives at the club after a hugely successful season on loan with Eredivisie runners-up Feyenoord, where he scored ten goals and registered six assists in 27 league appearances.

Technical director David Weir said, “Yankuba is a young talent that has attracted a lot of interest, so we’re delighted to welcome him to the club.

"He is an exciting attacking player with incredible speed. He had a very impressive campaign with Feyenoord, gaining experience in both the Champions League and Europa League.

“Now we will give him the time and support he needs to ensure that he settles in.”

Yankuba made the move from Gambia to Europe in 2022, when he joined Danish side Odense BK.

There he contributed four goals and six assists in just 17 appearances, which convinced Newcastle to sign him in June 2023.

He was immediately loaned to Feyenoord where he made a total of 37 appearances in all competitions.

That included four appearances in the Champions League, in which he scored once.