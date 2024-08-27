Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is clear in his mind what the starting XI will be against Brighton on Tuesday night - but said he might have to make early changes. Lindsey’s side beat Swindon Town 4-2 in the first round to set up the tie - and in that game he made five changes from the side who beat Blackpool three days before. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/crawley-town-boss-explains-why-he-could-make-early-changes-against-brighton-and-hove-albion-and-gives-updates-on-injured-key-players-4756918