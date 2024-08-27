Brighton and Hove Albion v Crawley Town LIVE: All the build up to Carabao Cup second round tie including Fabian Hurzeler and Scott Lindsey previews
It’s the first competitive Sussex derby between the sides since the FA Cup third round tie in 1992. Both sides have enjoyed good starts to their league campaigns as they head into this exciting match.
Fabian Hurzeler’s predicted Brighton XI v Crawley Town
Fabian Hurzeler's predicted Brighton XI v Crawley Town

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler is expected to make numerous changes for tonight's Carabao Cup round two clash against Crawley Town at the Amex Stadium.
Scott Lindsey gives his thoughts on Fabian Hurzeler ahead of Carabao Cup tie
Scott Lindsey says his Crawley Town side can learn a lot whether they win or lose their Carabao Cup second round tie against Premier League high-fliers Brighton and Hove Albion.
Fabian Hurzeler on the game
Ticket update
Lens cam when Crawley played Brighton u21s in the EFL Trophy
Interview with Tony Vessey
Tony Vessey played in the last competitive fixture between these two sides in 1992
Here is an interview the club did with Tony ahead of the Carabao Cup second round tie
Scott Lindsey preview
'I thought they'd go really strong'
Scott Lindsey
I always thought that they'd go really strong in this competition. That's great for us and we will take the challenge head on and attack it as we normally do and nothing will change
Crawley Town boss explains why he could make early changes against Brighton and Hove Albion
Crawley Town boss explains why he could make early changes against Brighton and Hove Albion

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is clear in his mind what the starting XI will be against Brighton on Tuesday night - but said he might have to make early changes. Lindsey's side beat Swindon Town 4-2 in the first round to set up the tie - and in that game he made five changes from the side who beat Blackpool three days before.
Hurzeler impressed
Fabian Hurzeler on Crawley
I saw them against the under-21s and they have a great way of playing, they build up from the back and really like the ideas from their coach
Fabian Hurzeler reacts to Evan Ferguson fitness question ahead of Crawley Town
Brighton striker Evan Ferguson could feature against Crawley Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.
Ferguson, 19, has not played for the Seagulls since March last season after sustaining a foot injury in the 2-1 Premier League loss at Liverpool.
How to watch Brighton vs Crawley
Brighton and Hove Albion welcome League One Crawley Town to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm) for a Carabao Cup round two Sussex Derby.
How to watch Brighton vs Crawley

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome League One Crawley Town to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm) for a Carabao Cup round two Sussex Derby.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler expects a tough test against Crawley Town as they get their Carabao Cup campaign underway tomorrow.