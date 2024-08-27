Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion host Crawley Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight (Tuesday, August 27).

It’s the first competitive Sussex derby between the sides since the FA Cup third round tie in 1992. Both sides have enjoyed good starts to their league campaigns as they head into this exciting match.

We will be there and be providing live updates before, during and after the game here.