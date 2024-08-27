Live

Brighton and Hove Albion v Crawley Town LIVE: Reds have goal disallowed while new Albion signing limps off

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 27th Aug 2024, 07:42 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 20:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Brighton and Hove Albion host Crawley Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight (Tuesday, August 27).

It’s the first competitive Sussex derby between the sides since the FA Cup third round tie in 1992. Both sides have enjoyed good starts to their league campaigns as they head into this exciting match.

We will be there and be providing live updates before, during and after the game here.

The page will show when there are updates.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Crawley Town LIVE

Key Events

  • Albion face Reds in the second round of the Carabao Cup
  • The first Sussex derby between the two sides since 1992
  • Fabian Hurzeler's side are currently second in the Premier League
  • Scott Lindsey's Reds are eighth in League One
  • Crawley have sold more than 3000 tickets for the game
20:11 BST

25 mins - CHANCE CRAWLEY

Flint finds himself through on goal but his shot is well saved by Verbruggen

20:09 BST

23 mins - CORNER Crawley

Good attack from Reds sees win corner. Darcy tests Verbruggen from 20 years with a curling drive

20:03 BST

16 mins - GOAL DISALLOWED

O’Mahony heads home but there was an offside in the build up

20:01 BST

16 mins - Booking

Williams shown a yellow card for heavy challenge on Enciso

19:59 BST

Crawley fans in good voice as ever!

The 3000+ are making it known they are here

19:58 BST

First corner of the game goes to Crawley

After a great move from a short corner - Quitirna finds Darcy who has ball in back of net but he is offside. Nice finish.

19:57 BST

Rotten luck

19:56 BST

10 mins - great block

Joy Mukena in the right place to block O’Mahony’s shot

19:54 BST

8 mins - Matt O'Riley limps off

Mark O’Mahony replaces him

19:53 BST

New signing revealed

19:52 BST

6 mins - free kick

Jay Williams gives Matt O’Riley a typical Williams welcome! Doesn’t look good for the new signing

19:51 BST

4 mins - CHANCES for Brighton

First Samuels, then Enciso threaten the Crawley goal. Mukena did well to recover for the first chance

19:46 BST

We are off..

Both sides kicking away from their fans

19:45 BST

Minute's applause for Sven

19:43 BST

Teams are out

19:27 BST

Getty Images
19:21 BST

Team news analysis

Fabian Hurzeler spoke before the match about how he is taking the competition seriously – with ambitions to go all the way – and has pulled no punches with his line-up.

Simon Adingra, Jeremy Sarmiento and Julio Enciso have all been given starts – as have Carlos Baleba, Adam Webster, Igor Julio, Tariq Lamptey, Yasin Ayari and Imari Samuels.

Meanwhile, Crawley Town have named one change from the 1-0 defeat at Wigan – with Southampton loanee Cameron Bragg replacing Ade Adeyemo.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-vs-crawley-albion-handed-major-boosts-as-trio-return-from-injury-and-new-signing-starts-scott-lindsey-makes-one-change-4758547

19:19 BST

Hurzeler

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AlbionSussex