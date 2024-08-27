Brighton and Hove Albion v Crawley Town LIVE: Reds have goal disallowed while new Albion signing limps off
It’s the first competitive Sussex derby between the sides since the FA Cup third round tie in 1992. Both sides have enjoyed good starts to their league campaigns as they head into this exciting match.
Brighton and Hove Albion v Crawley Town LIVE
Key Events
- Albion face Reds in the second round of the Carabao Cup
- The first Sussex derby between the two sides since 1992
- Fabian Hurzeler's side are currently second in the Premier League
- Scott Lindsey's Reds are eighth in League One
- Crawley have sold more than 3000 tickets for the game
25 mins - CHANCE CRAWLEY
Flint finds himself through on goal but his shot is well saved by Verbruggen
23 mins - CORNER Crawley
Good attack from Reds sees win corner. Darcy tests Verbruggen from 20 years with a curling drive
16 mins - GOAL DISALLOWED
O’Mahony heads home but there was an offside in the build up
16 mins - Booking
Williams shown a yellow card for heavy challenge on Enciso
Crawley fans in good voice as ever!
The 3000+ are making it known they are here
First corner of the game goes to Crawley
After a great move from a short corner - Quitirna finds Darcy who has ball in back of net but he is offside. Nice finish.
Rotten luck
10 mins - great block
Joy Mukena in the right place to block O’Mahony’s shot
8 mins - Matt O'Riley limps off
Mark O’Mahony replaces him
New signing revealed
6 mins - free kick
Jay Williams gives Matt O’Riley a typical Williams welcome! Doesn’t look good for the new signing
4 mins - CHANCES for Brighton
First Samuels, then Enciso threaten the Crawley goal. Mukena did well to recover for the first chance
We are off..
Both sides kicking away from their fans
Minute's applause for Sven
Teams are out
Team news analysis
Fabian Hurzeler spoke before the match about how he is taking the competition seriously – with ambitions to go all the way – and has pulled no punches with his line-up.
Simon Adingra, Jeremy Sarmiento and Julio Enciso have all been given starts – as have Carlos Baleba, Adam Webster, Igor Julio, Tariq Lamptey, Yasin Ayari and Imari Samuels.
Meanwhile, Crawley Town have named one change from the 1-0 defeat at Wigan – with Southampton loanee Cameron Bragg replacing Ade Adeyemo.
