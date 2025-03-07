Brighton v Fulham injury newsBrighton v Fulham injury news
Brighton v Fulham injury news | Getty Images

Brighton and Hove Albion v Fulham team news: 10 out and 4 doubts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 7th Mar 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 16:37 BST

Attention returns to the Premier League for Brighton this afternoon.

After last weekend’s triumph in the FA Cup, where the Seagulls progressed to the quarter-finals after a 2-1 win against Newcastle, league action takes precedence once again for Fabian Hurzeler’s men.

Albion welcome Fulham to the Amex Stadium today, with a win extending Brighton’s winning run to six consecutive games.

And three points against Fabio Silva’s side could move the Seagulls level on points with Chelsea after an impressive run of form in 2025 has seen them significantly close the gap to the European places.

Standing in the way of three points is Fulham, who have won the previous three league games away from Craven Cottage.

Ahead of a massive afternoon for Albion, we’ve taken a look at the injury situations for both sides.

Your next Brighton read: Premier League Player of the Month: These are the six players to vote for – including Brighton, Everton and Tottenham stars

The right-back picked up a knee issue in December’s defeat to Liverpool, with the club confirming Tete will be absent for the foreseeable future.

1. Kenny Tete - out

The right-back picked up a knee issue in December’s defeat to Liverpool, with the club confirming Tete will be absent for the foreseeable future. | AFP via Getty Images

Nelson suffered a hamstring injury in February and has since undergone surgery so will miss the game against Brighton as he continues his recovery.

2. Reiss Nelson - out

Nelson suffered a hamstring injury in February and has since undergone surgery so will miss the game against Brighton as he continues his recovery. | Getty Images

The Fulham captain was given a 10-week lay off after fracturing his foot at the end of January, which required surgery.

3. Harry Wilson - out

The Fulham captain was given a 10-week lay off after fracturing his foot at the end of January, which required surgery. | Getty Images

Lukic begins his first of a two-game suspension after accumulating 10 yellow cards in the Premier League this season.

4. Sasa Lukic - out

Lukic begins his first of a two-game suspension after accumulating 10 yellow cards in the Premier League this season. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Amex StadiumFabian Hurzeler
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice