Brighton and Hove Albion v Fulham team news: 10 out and 4 doubts

After last weekend’s triumph in the FA Cup, where the Seagulls progressed to the quarter-finals after a 2-1 win against Newcastle, league action takes precedence once again for Fabian Hurzeler’s men.

Albion welcome Fulham to the Amex Stadium today, with a win extending Brighton’s winning run to six consecutive games.

And three points against Fabio Silva’s side could move the Seagulls level on points with Chelsea after an impressive run of form in 2025 has seen them significantly close the gap to the European places.

Standing in the way of three points is Fulham, who have won the previous three league games away from Craven Cottage.

Ahead of a massive afternoon for Albion, we’ve taken a look at the injury situations for both sides.

1 . Kenny Tete - out The right-back picked up a knee issue in December’s defeat to Liverpool, with the club confirming Tete will be absent for the foreseeable future. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Reiss Nelson - out Nelson suffered a hamstring injury in February and has since undergone surgery so will miss the game against Brighton as he continues his recovery. | Getty Images

3 . Harry Wilson - out The Fulham captain was given a 10-week lay off after fracturing his foot at the end of January, which required surgery. | Getty Images