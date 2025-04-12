Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City early team and injury news as 11 out and 2 doubts
The Seagulls will be bidding to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.
After dropping out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage against Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago, league losses to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have since followed. This has seen Fabian Hurzeler’s men lose ground on the Champions League positions and six points behind Newcastle in fifth at present.
Brighton welcome relegation-threatened Leicester to the south coast today, who are out of sorts under Ruud van Nistelrooy as an imminent return to the Championship now seems likely.
The Foxes are without a win in nine games in all competitions, with their last triumph coming against Spurs in January.
Here’s the latest team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest.
Leicester City injury news
Harry Souttar - Out
Souttar ruptured his Achilles tendon in December, while on loan with Sheffield United and has subsequently been ruled out for the remainder of the season. The Australian defender is expected to be sidelined for up to 12 months.
Abdul Fatawu - Out
The 21-year-old winger hasn’t appeared for the Foxes since November after suffering a significant knee injury. After being ruled out for the rest of the season, Fatawu has promised Leicester fans he will be fit to return in pre-season.
Wout Faes - Doubt
The defender picked up a small injury against Newcastle and Foxes boss van Nistelrooy has confirmed the centre-back will be touch and go.
Brighton injury news
Tariq Lamptey - Out
Hurzeler confirmed the right-back would be out for a ‘long time’ prior to the international break and has missed Albion's past five matches.
Joel Veltman - Out
The experienced defender remains sidelined due to a foot injury, which has kept the 33-year-old for Albion's previous eight games.
Adam Webster - Out
The centre-back sustained a hamstring injury in the penalty-shootout defeat to Forest at the end of last month and will miss the rest of the campaign.
Ferdi Kadioglu - Out
The midfielder has been out with a toe injury, which required surgery since December. There is still no date over Kadioglu’s return for the Seagulls.
James Milner - Out
Milner has been seen just three times this term but remains missing with a hamstring injury, which has kept him sidelined since August.
Jason Steele - Out
After undergoing surgery on a shoulder problem in January, the reliable back-up keeper continues his recovery with Carl Rushworth filling his place in on the bench.
Igor Julio - Out
Julio was encouragingly pictured in training last week after sustaining a hamstring injury against Arsenal in January. The Brazilian isn’t expected to return this season, though.
Georginio Rutter - Out
The Frenchman looks like he’ll be sidelined for a significant period due to an ankle issue picked up against Nottingham Forest.
Jean Paul van Hecke - Out
Dutch international sits out this afternoon’s game as he serves his one-game suspension after his sending off last weekend against Crystal Palace.
Kaoru Mitoma - Doubt
Mitoma is a doubt for the visit of the Foxes after hobbling off against the Eagles last week with a heel injury. Hurzeler confirmed the winger will be assessed before today’s match.
