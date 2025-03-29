Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest injury news as 8 out and 3 doubts

Nottingham Forest v Brighton team news | AFP via Getty Images

Brighton and Hove Albion are back in action this afternoon as they face Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Hurzeler’s men make the second trip to the City Ground in two months, with a semi-final trip to Wembley the reward should they progress today.

Albion head into the contest on a fine run of form having won six of their previous seven games in all competitions since their 7-0 defeat to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls have put that disappointment firmly to bed, with impressive cup triumphs against Chelsea and Newcastle as well as standout performances against Southampton and Manchester City in the league.

All eyes will no doubt be on this afternoon’s contest, with a second semi-final spot at Wembley in three seasons on the cards.

Here’s the key injury news from both sides.

Nottingham Forest injury news

Chris Wood - Out

The 18-goal striker is the biggest absence for Espirito Santo, who confirmed Wood will miss the game after sustaining a hip injury while on international duty for New Zealand.

Carlos Miguel - Out

The Brazilian has been Forest’s first-choice keeper in the FA Cup but recently picked up a thigh issue, which has kept him out for the previous six games.

Brighton injury news

Tariq Lamptey - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler confirmed ahead of the fixture that the full-back is expected to be out for a ‘long time’ due to a foot injury sustained before the international break.

Joel Veltman - Out

Veltman has missed Albion's past five games with a foot injury but is still in rehab ahead of a return to action soon.

Ferdi Kadioglu - Out

The midfielder has been out with a toe injury which required surgery since December with Hurzeler revealing before the international break that there was light at the end of the tunnel.

James Milner - Out

The experienced midfielder has been seen just three times this term but hasn’t made an outing for Albion since August. Milner has been missing with a hamstring issue and there is still no timescale on his return yet.

Jason Steele - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After undergoing surgery on a shoulder problem last month, the reliable back-up keeper will remain absent as he continues his rehabilitation.

Igor Julio - Out

The Brazilian was riled out for the remainder of the campaign after picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal.

Lewis Dunk - Doubt

The skipper is back and in contention for the trip to the City Ground having missed the past six games in all competitions.

Matt O’Riley - Doubt

The summer arrival for Celtic is set to make his return to the side after being sidelined for three games with a knee injury.

Solly March - Doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old is another who is poised to make a comeback to the side having been absent for the previous five contests with a muscular issue.

Your next Brighton read: 'Tough' – Alan Shearer delivers news Brighton fans will hate ahead of Nottingham Forest FA Cup clash