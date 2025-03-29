Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest injury news as 8 out and 3 doubts
Fabian Hurzeler’s men make the second trip to the City Ground in two months, with a semi-final trip to Wembley the reward should they progress today.
Albion head into the contest on a fine run of form having won six of their previous seven games in all competitions since their 7-0 defeat to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last month.
The Seagulls have put that disappointment firmly to bed, with impressive cup triumphs against Chelsea and Newcastle as well as standout performances against Southampton and Manchester City in the league.
All eyes will no doubt be on this afternoon’s contest, with a second semi-final spot at Wembley in three seasons on the cards.
Here’s the key injury news from both sides.
Nottingham Forest injury news
Chris Wood - Out
The 18-goal striker is the biggest absence for Espirito Santo, who confirmed Wood will miss the game after sustaining a hip injury while on international duty for New Zealand.
Carlos Miguel - Out
The Brazilian has been Forest’s first-choice keeper in the FA Cup but recently picked up a thigh issue, which has kept him out for the previous six games.
Brighton injury news
Tariq Lamptey - Out
Hurzeler confirmed ahead of the fixture that the full-back is expected to be out for a ‘long time’ due to a foot injury sustained before the international break.
Joel Veltman - Out
Veltman has missed Albion's past five games with a foot injury but is still in rehab ahead of a return to action soon.
Ferdi Kadioglu - Out
The midfielder has been out with a toe injury which required surgery since December with Hurzeler revealing before the international break that there was light at the end of the tunnel.
James Milner - Out
The experienced midfielder has been seen just three times this term but hasn’t made an outing for Albion since August. Milner has been missing with a hamstring issue and there is still no timescale on his return yet.
Jason Steele - Out
After undergoing surgery on a shoulder problem last month, the reliable back-up keeper will remain absent as he continues his rehabilitation.
Igor Julio - Out
The Brazilian was riled out for the remainder of the campaign after picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal.
Lewis Dunk - Doubt
The skipper is back and in contention for the trip to the City Ground having missed the past six games in all competitions.
Matt O’Riley - Doubt
The summer arrival for Celtic is set to make his return to the side after being sidelined for three games with a knee injury.
Solly March - Doubt
The 30-year-old is another who is poised to make a comeback to the side having been absent for the previous five contests with a muscular issue.
Your next Brighton read: 'Tough' – Alan Shearer delivers news Brighton fans will hate ahead of Nottingham Forest FA Cup clash
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.