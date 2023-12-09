Brighton and Hove Albion vs Burnley: Latest travel update after railway line closes due to flooding at Falmer

Trains were temporarily unable to run through an East Sussex railway station due to flooding this morning (Saturday, December 9).

Southern Rail reported at 9.45am that the line was closed at Falmer Station – just hours before Brighton and Hove Albion are due to face Burnley at the adjacent Amex Stadium (3pm kick-off).

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Services are unable to run through Falmer due to flooding at present. First response staff expected on site at around 10:20.”

No services could run between Brighton and Lewes, whilst the incident was ongoing. Tickets were being accepted on local Brighton and Hove bus routes.

After the arrival of further response staff, trains were back on the move by 11.15am.

An update from Southern read: “Trains are now able to run between Brighton and Lewes via Falmer, lines have now reopened. Some services may still be delayed or altered while we restore services to normal.”

This came after fans travelling to the Amex Stadium this afternoon were being reminded to ‘travel early and be prepared to queue’ as Southern Rail is running an ‘amended timetable with fewer trains’, due to industrial action.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove Albion said: “Due to recent strikes, there will be disruption to the train service with half the normal service in operation, so if you’re planning on using the train to get to the match please travel early and expect longer queues pre and post-match.

“All home and away fans can travel for free on buses and trains within our travel zone on production of their digital matchday or season ticket this Saturday as we take on Burnley at The Amex.”