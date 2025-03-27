Who have been Brighton's best and worst players this season?placeholder image
Who have been Brighton's best and worst players this season?

Brighton and Hove Albion’s ‘best and worst’ players this season - according to data experts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 27th Mar 2025, 13:30 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion are in FA Cup quarter-final action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

After a two-week international break, the Seagulls make the trip to the City Ground as they bid to reach the semi-finals for the first time in two years.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men will be looking to continue their fabulous form, having gone unbeaten in their previous seven games in all competitions following last month’s 7-0 defeat at the hands of this weekend’s opponents.

Albion have put that disappointment firmly to bed, with impressive cup triumphs against Chelsea and Newcastle as well as standouts performances against Southampton and Manchester City in the league.

Although attention is on the trip to the City Ground, Brighton will have one eye on the Premier League run-in as well with 11 games to go. The Seagulls are on the cusp of a Champions League spot, with two points currently the gap to Enzo Maresca’s side in fourth.

With impressive displays throughout the campaign, that got us thinking as to who the best and worst performers have been for Brighton in the Premier League this season.

We’ve used data from WhoScored.com to work out who has been the standout players in Hurzeler’s squad this term.

Here’s who comes out on top.

NOTE: Only includes players who have played five games or more in the Premier League.

Your next Brighton read: Crystal Palace supporter given three-year football banning order for 'homophobic behaviour' in Brighton

Appearances: 20; WhoScored rating: 6.28.

1. Simon Adingra

Appearances: 20; WhoScored rating: 6.28. Photo: Clive Mason

Appearances: 13; WhoScored rating: 6.28.

2. Brajan Gruda

Appearances: 13; WhoScored rating: 6.28. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Appearances: 12; WhoScored rating: 6.33.

3. Igor Julio

Appearances: 12; WhoScored rating: 6.33. | Getty Images Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Appearances: 17; WhoScored rating: 6.36.

4. Mats Wieffer

Appearances: 17; WhoScored rating: 6.36. Photo: Alex Broadway

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SeagullsFabian Hurzeler
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice