After a two-week international break, the Seagulls make the trip to the City Ground as they bid to reach the semi-finals for the first time in two years.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men will be looking to continue their fabulous form, having gone unbeaten in their previous seven games in all competitions following last month’s 7-0 defeat at the hands of this weekend’s opponents.

Albion have put that disappointment firmly to bed, with impressive cup triumphs against Chelsea and Newcastle as well as standouts performances against Southampton and Manchester City in the league.

Although attention is on the trip to the City Ground, Brighton will have one eye on the Premier League run-in as well with 11 games to go. The Seagulls are on the cusp of a Champions League spot, with two points currently the gap to Enzo Maresca’s side in fourth.

With impressive displays throughout the campaign, that got us thinking as to who the best and worst performers have been for Brighton in the Premier League this season.

We’ve used data from WhoScored.com to work out who has been the standout players in Hurzeler’s squad this term.

Here’s who comes out on top.

NOTE: Only includes players who have played five games or more in the Premier League.

1 . Simon Adingra Appearances: 20; WhoScored rating: 6.28. Photo: Clive Mason

2 . Brajan Gruda Appearances: 13; WhoScored rating: 6.28. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Igor Julio Appearances: 12; WhoScored rating: 6.33. | Getty Images Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images