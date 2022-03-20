The Spanish outlet has reported that the Seagulls are set to receive a transfer windfall of €187,500 from Los Albicelestes.

Albion took the Spanish club to court in relation to Harper’s €1.5million move to Getafe in the summer of 2019.

Málaga Hoy claim Brighton believed they were owed sell-on fees from Málaga and subsequently sought legal intervention.

According to the Spanish newspaper, FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport have ruled that Málaga must pay Brighton the outstanding money owed in 12 monthly installments throughout the rest of the year.

The decision has not gone down well with the Málaga-based newspaper. Málaga Hoy said the LaLiga 2 outfit were ‘quite generous in paying such an amount’ for Harper at the time.

Málaga Hoy added Los Albicelestes could have signed the Scottish youth international on a free but Málaga wished to avoid conflict between the two clubs.

Harper moved to Brighton from European heavyweights Real Madrid in July 2015. The forward returned to Spain with Málaga in January 2017 after an injury-plagued spell at the Seagulls.

