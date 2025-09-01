All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day

Brighton and Hove Albion are pushing to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The Seagulls are keen to bolster their defence with Gomez's versatility likely appealing to head coach Fabian Hurzler.

The 28-year-old Liverpool man has 15 caps for England and can play right back and centre back.

The deal for Gomez is however complicated and much will depend if the Reds can sign Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guehi before the transfer deadline.

Brighton are also in the process of off-loading one of their centre backs as Igor Julio tries to finalise his move to either Crystal Palace or West Ham. The Hammers are currently favourites to land the Brazilian.

The Athletic’s James Pierce posted: “Late interest from Brighton in Joe Gomez. Discussions but nothing agreed and clock ticking.”

Why do Brighton want Joe Gomez?

The Liverpool man is an experienced Premier League performer and his availability for around £15m is very attractive.

Gomez was close to signing for AC Milan earlier this window but an agreement could not be reached. Staying in the Premier League with a progressive team like Brighton could well appeal to Gomez.

His ability to play at right back is also a huge plus for Brighton and certainly ticks a number of boxes. Liverpool fans seem to want him to stay and that seems to say it all.

Brighton are short at right back with Mats Wieffer - who is mainly a midfielder - the current first choice.

Joel Veltman, 33, provides reliable competition and made his first start of the Premier League campaign in yesterday’s 2-1 win against Manchester City. The Seagulls also let Tariq Lamptey leave earlier this morning as the former Chelsea full back sealed a £5m switch to Fiorentina.

Brighton were apparently in for Gomez in the past and if they can land this time around, for a fee anywhere between £10m and £15m, then that would represent very good business indeed. So it’s so Joe!