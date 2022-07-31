Brighton, however, are under no pressure to sell and look set to hold out for £50m for their star man, who joined them late in last summer’s window for £15.4m from Getafe.
Guardiola, speaking at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Charity Shield defeat against Liverpool, said: “If it is possible yes, if not, no.
“We have players who can play there [on the left] so I never complain about the squad I have. We will do our best and I support the club.
“We will not speak about another team’s player but we are looking to strengthen our squad further between now and the end of the window.”
