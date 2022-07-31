Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola remains keen on signing Brighton’s Spanish left back Marc Cucurella and the Premier League champions had a £30m bid rejected by Albion earlier this window.

Brighton, however, are under no pressure to sell and look set to hold out for £50m for their star man, who joined them late in last summer’s window for £15.4m from Getafe.

The former Barcelona youth man is contracted with Albion until June 2026.

Guardiola, speaking at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Charity Shield defeat against Liverpool, said: “If it is possible yes, if not, no.

“We have players who can play there [on the left] so I never complain about the squad I have. We will do our best and I support the club.

“We will not speak about another team’s player but we are looking to strengthen our squad further between now and the end of the window.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

