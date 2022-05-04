Brighton announce first transfer exit ahead of the summer window

Midfielder Jayson Molumby has made his move to West Bromwich Albion permanent after a successful loan from Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion

The Ireland international joined West Brom last summer and has played 30 games this season in the Championship. West Brom exercised an option to make the move permanent after he made 25 appearances.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “Jayson has had a good loan experience at West Brom this season and played games regularly, which is good for his development.

“This is a good move for him and on behalf of everyone at the club I wish him all the best for the next stage of his career.”

The 22-year-old made his first-team debut for Albion as a teenager in a League Cup tie in 2017 and his Premier League bow against Aston Villa in November 2020.

He spent part of last season on loan at Preston before moving to the Hawthorns.

Molumby said: “I’m delighted to be here on a permanent basis.

“It was goal at the start of the season to try and get a permanent move here and I’ve managed to achieve it so I’m really happy. It’s a massive football club and I’m really happy to be here.

“I think there are some really good people here at West Bromwich Albion. There are so many people who work so hard behind the scenes and all the lads have been really good with me ever since I joined.

“I’ve really enjoyed being around all the good people here at the club.

“It’s been a very tough campaign. The expectation this season was to get promoted automatically and if we weren’t able to achieve that, it was all about getting into the play-off places.

“It’s my first year playing senior football where those have been the expectations.

“We’ve fallen short this year and that’s so disappointing. As players, we need to look at ourselves and take responsibility. Ultimately, it’s us that have fallen short.

“Hopefully next season will be very different and we can achieve what the club expects us to achieve.

“When you come into a new club it can be tough to settle in and you want to play as much as you can. You’re desperate to impress and you’ll be in the team for some games and out the team for others.

“I found it quite tough at times to get a rhythm going, but now that I’m here for the next three years, I want to kick on and make sure I’m a regular in the starting XI.

“I’m determined to improve and prove to everyone that I’m good enough to be a West Bromwich Albion regular.

“I think this is a great place for me grow and improve as a player. I was delighted when Albion came in for me and as I keep saying, it’s a huge club and I want to be a big part of it.

“As players, we need to handle the pressure of playing for a big club like Albion.