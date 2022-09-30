Brighton, Arsenal, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest take keen interest in 'the next Mohamed Salah'

90min understands that Albion, along with Liverpool, Arsenal, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, have sent scouts to watch highly-rated Egyptian winger Ibrahim Adel.

The 21-year-old made his senior bow for Egyptian Premier League outfit Pyramids in 2019 and has since netted 17 goals in 59 appearances.

Adel has four senior international caps for Egypt and was part of the Pharaohs squad that finished runners-up at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Brighton & Hove Albion are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in securing the services of Ibrahim Adel - who has been touted as ‘the next Mohamed Salah. Picture by ASANO IKKO/AFP via Getty Images)

The winger was the subject of Danish club FC Nordsjaelland’s interests over the summer. Pyramids reportedly turned down a £2m offer for Adel, who the Cairo-based outfit value at around £5m.