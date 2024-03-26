Brighton and Hove Albion return to Premier League action at title chasing Liverpool on Sunday March 31. The Seagulls will look to finish the season strongly, starting at Anfield, following the international break. Roberto De Zerbi’s team are eighth in the Premier League and pushing for European qualification once again, while Liverpool are second and are locked in a three-way battle for the title with Manchester City and Arsenal. One player who is ruled out for Brighton is academy graduate Jack Hinshelwood. “With the injury it’s given me time to reflect on the recent months and what I’ve achieved. I can use this time to think about the good moments and the moments I can improve.”