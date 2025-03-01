Brighton at Newcastle starting XI predicted as Yankuba Minteh and Danny Welbeck decisions made

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round trip to Newcastle

Fabian Hurzeler described it as a “do or die” contest as Brighton prepares for their fifth-round FA Cup clash against Newcastle United.

Albion, who are eighth in the Premier League, will make the long trip north east to face Eddie Howe’s team who are already through to the League Cup final, where they face Liverpool on March 16.

Brighton do have injury concerns as Lewis Dunk (ribs) and Joel Veltman (foot) are expected to miss out but Hurzeler also spoke on the importance of managing players’ minutes.

Danny Welbeck of Brighton scored the winner for the Seagulls at St James' Park last October

"I have to find the balance of the squad who will start,” said the 32-year-old head coach. “We have some players who came back after an injury. We have some players who didn't play so much in the Premier League. We have players like Tariq [Lamptey] and Adam [Webster], who played a lot in the past [weeks].

"Because also we had a lot of injuries and they had to go for two lots of 90 minutes. We will see who will play on Sunday.

"But the most important thing is that we get the freshest team on the pitch, the most ready team on the pitch and therefore we have to make the right choice."

Bart Verbruggen – GK: The Netherlands international is in good form of late and has conceded just once in his last three. Cup keeper Jason Steele is out with a shoulder injury and Carl Rushworth is cup-tied.

Jack Hinshelwood – RB: The midfielder could slot in at right back for this one as Hurzeler manages the workload of Tariq Lamptey. Regular right back Veltman, 33, continues to struggle with a foot and ankle injury.

Jan Paul van Hecke – CB: Not quite sure where Brighton would be without van Hecke this term. The Dutch international has been a virtual ever-present as Dunk, Adam Webster and Igor Julio have all suffered injuries.

Adam Webster – CB: Played quite a bit of football by his standards lately. Looked impressive against Bournemouth and is back to his best after injuries. Started to carry the ball out and drive into attack – a sure sign his confidence is high.

Pervis Estupinan – LB: The Ecuadorian made his first start in five matches against Bournemouth last week after muscular issues. If he came through that ok, he should be able to go again this Sunday.

Carlos Baleba – CM: Another who has played plenty of football of late but the young, powerful midfielder. Hurzeler may be tempted to rest him – especially with the emergence of Diego Gomez – but the Cameroon ace should be able to go again.

Yasin Ayari - CM: I expect the Sweden international to come back to the team and add fresh legs in place of Gomez, who performed so well against Bournemouth. Gomez and/or Mats Wieffer will likely be introduced in the second half.

Yankuba Minteh – RW: Minteh has played a lot lately too and Brajan Gruda is pushing to start but Hurzeler may be tempted to go with Minteh once again as he looks to impress against his former club.

Matt O’Riley – No 10: Don’t be surprised to see O’Riley start in the No 10 role ahead of Georginio Rutter. Georginio has been excellent lately and he could be saved for the later stages of the match.

Kaoru Mitoma – LW: The Japan ace is undroppable at the moment and his silky skills will likely be used on the left flank ahead of Simon Adingra, who must be getting frustrated with a lack of game time.

Joao Pedro – CF: This is a very close call. Danny Welbeck is back from injury and scored the winner against Bournemouth but Pedro also played extremely well in the first half and netted a penalty. I tip Pedro to start with Welbeck coming off the bench. Welbeck scored at St James’ Parl earlier this season in Albion’s 1-0 win. Either way, is a great option to be fair.

