Brighton awaiting response after contract talks with '£65k per week' ace tipped for exit
Brighton and Hove Albion await the decision of their star man Pascal Gross following contract talks.
Gross, 33, has one-year remaining on his deal this summer and has been tipped to leave this transfer window with Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund both keen.
The German international is already one of the higher earners at Brighton and reportedly takes home around £65,000 per week with the Seagulls.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Pascal Groß, in the process to decide his future with new contract proposal on the table from Brighton or return to Bundesliga. If Groß decides to leave, both Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to push in order to get it done. Decision to be made soon.”
Gross is currently in action at the Euros where he helped Germany to top Group A thanks to wins over Scotland and Hungary and last night’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland.
Last season he was excellent for Brighton as he scored five goals and claimed an impressive 13 assists from 47 appearances. The former FC Ingolstadt man joined Brighton for £3m in 2017 and is currently valued at around £7m.
Gross has previously hinted at leaving Brighton this summer and is keen to return to Germany for family and professional reasons.
