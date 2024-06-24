Brighton awaiting response after contract talks with '£65k per week' ace tipped for exit

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross could be on the move this summer

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion await the decision of their star man Pascal Gross following contract talks.

Gross, 33, has one-year remaining on his deal this summer and has been tipped to leave this transfer window with Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund both keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German international is already one of the higher earners at Brighton and reportedly takes home around £65,000 per week with the Seagulls.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Pascal Groß, in the process to decide his future with new contract proposal on the table from Brighton or return to Bundesliga. If Groß decides to leave, both Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to push in order to get it done. Decision to be made soon.”

Gross is currently in action at the Euros where he helped Germany to top Group A thanks to wins over Scotland and Hungary and last night’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Last season he was excellent for Brighton as he scored five goals and claimed an impressive 13 assists from 47 appearances. The former FC Ingolstadt man joined Brighton for £3m in 2017 and is currently valued at around £7m.