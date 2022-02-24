It was a performance to forget for Albion last time out.

Brighton will be eager to make amends for their 3-0 loss to Sean Dyche’s struggling Burnley side when they come up against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls were soundly beaten in that match, and should be able to welcome Adam Webster back to their starting XI after he sat his side’s clash against the Clarets.

Speaking after the game, manager Graham Potter said: “It was more fatigue than anything.

“A slight strain in his groin area so are hopeful for Aston Villa.”

Brighton had already been without Lewis Dunk at the weekend, with the centre-back receiving a second half red card at Man United in midweek.

The dismissal cames as a blow for the player and his team - especially given the fact that the Albion skipper had just returned to first team football following a long term knee injury.

As such, Shane Duffy was recalled to the starting XI and struggled against Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, who opened his account for his new club following a January transfer to Turf Moor.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation...

1. Reds want Neto Jurgen Klopp has identified Wolves attacker Pedro Neto as the next player he wants to sign for Liverpool. The player could cost around £51m. (Liverpool.com) (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Toffees eye Vranckx Everton are one of the clubs looking at Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx. (Calciomercato) (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Simons in demand Chelsea are facing a battle to keep hold of academy star Xavier Simons amid reported interest from Brighton, Southampton, Norwich and Watford. (Goal) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Man United plot high-profile double raid Manchester United remain confident of signing West Ham’s Declan Rice and Tottenham’s Harry Kane, even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season. (ESPN) (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo Sales