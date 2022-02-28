Brighton head coach Graham Potter has expressed his concern about Adam Webster‘s fitness ahead of his side’s next Premier League clash against in-form Newcastle United.

Albion slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at the weekend, and Webster, 27, missed the match ue to a groin injury that also saw him miss out on last week’s 3-0 loss to Burnley.

Webster’s defensive qualities and his ability to bring the ball out from the back have been sorely missed.

The January departure of Dan Burn to Newcastle, coupled with Lewis Dunk still feeling his way back to full fitness after a knee injury and suspension has further hindered Albion and Potter.

Webster’s injury was originally described as minor but it looks as though the defender - who has also struggled with hamstring and calf injuries this season - could be out for a longer period.

“Adam Webster has had a little setback with his [groin] injury,” said Potter after the Villa defeat. “So again we will see how he goes this week but looking unlikely for Newcastle.”

Potter was also missing the midfield experience of Adam Lallana for the loss to Villa.

Lallana, 33, started against Burnley last week but was missing from today’s matchday squad.

“Lallana felt his hamstring in the week,” Potter added. “We will see how he goes for Newcastle. It was only a small one but enough to miss this game.”

