Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler blown away by ex-Man United star – Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney want him back

Brighton’s veteran striker continues to impress this season

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is delighted with the contribution of experienced striker Danny Welbeck.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal man has made 22 Premier League appearances this term with seven goals and four assists.

Welbeck, 34, also plays a key role off the pitch as he helps Albion’s new signings and talented younger players adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has been impressed with Danny Welbeck this season

The likes of Joao Pedro, Geoginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood have all praised Welbeck’s approach this season and even Hurzeler said he learns from the veteran.

There was even tentative talk that Welbeck – who won the last of his 42 England caps in September 2018 – could return to the squad under new head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Welbeck was not included this time but Hurzeler, speaking last week, was quick to praise his striker.

“My job is not to decide who will be in the team for England,” said Albion’s German head coach. “I know the value Danny Welbeck has for us and the value is crucial.

“I think it's not only the value he adds on the pitch by making assists, by scoring, by helping the team, by his work ethic, it's also the behaviour beside the pitch, how helpful he is to build this connection in a team, to build the social bond between the individual players and therefore he's crucial for me and the whole club.

“I'm really happy to have him in the team, but like I said before it's not my decision to make who will be the striker for England, but of course if he would be in, I would be really happy for him.”

Former Manchester United defender and football pundit Gary Neville has also been impressed by Welbeck’s contribution and feels United should never have sold him to Arsenal way back in 2014.

Last summer it was reported former United boss Erik ten Hag was keen to re-sign the Brighton man. A situation Welbeck later described as “speculation.”

"The idea that he's not good enough for Manchester United is absolutely rubbish," said Neville after watching Welbeck perform in the Premier League against Chelsea.

"He's good enough to be in a pool of three or four strikers. He's destroying defences, he's torn [Levi] Colwill and [Trevoh] Chalobah to shreds.

"Sometimes we tag these players with ‘oh he’s not good enough’… no he is, to be part of a 20-man squad at a top club, he can still play at the very top level.

"He was let go too quickly at United. Because if you think about Louis van Gaal, his style is very precise, and Danny wasn’t in his game back then so he just let him go.

"But he’s almost perfect for how Manchester United should play, threatening space in behind and playing off front players.”

Former Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney agrees.

"[He was] great to play alongside,” said Rooney who played with Welbeck at Old Trafford. “And if I'm being completely honest, I'd probably still like to see him here, playing for Manchester United," he added after Welbeck scored an FA Cup fifth round winner for Brighton at Newcastle.

"He's scored goals throughout his career. He's having a fantastic season."

