Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler nominated for Premier League manager of the month award

The 31-year-old head coach has been listed as one of four nominees to win the manager of the month award for August.

So far, the German manager has taken the Premier League by storm following his move from Bundesliga side St Pauli to the Albion in the summer.

Brighton have had a flying start to their 2024/25 season. They’ve won against Everton and Manchester United and drawn against Arsenal in their first three games.

The youngest permanent head coach in PL history also guided Brighton to the third round of the Carabao Cup, following a fierce 4-0 win against League One side Crawley Town.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has been listed as a nominee for the Premier League manager of the month award this August (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images).

Fabian Hurzeler is joined by Arne Slot, Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola on the shortlist to win the first Premier League manager award this season.

Brighton’s next game is at home to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday, September 14.

With the changes made to the management of the seaside club and £200 million spent this summer transfer window, the Albion look like they’re in great shape early on.