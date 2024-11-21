Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fabian Hurzeler praised the Bournemouth manager before the seagulls travel away to the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton travel away to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, November 23 in a Premier League clash.

The last time the seagulls faced Bournemouth, it was near the end of Roberto De Zerbi’s time at the club, a thumping 3-0 defeat away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a pre-match press conference before the Premier League clash, the Brighton boss commented on AFC Bournemouth’s manager Andoni Iraola

Fabian Huerzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion praised AFC Bournemouth's manager before they face each other on Saturday. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I’m a big fan of (Iraola) and influencing the things that you can influence on the pitch and I always say how much you run, how much high speed you do and how much sprints you do you can influence.

"It’s a style of play and that’s why I’ve followed him already since he started at Bournemouth, especially in Germany because it was a big thing that he improved his team with these things that you influence.

"In the table of running, these high-speed sprints distances, (Bournemouth) immediately went to top three and by doing this they improve their results of his club and that’s why I’ve got a lot of respect for how he made his impact on Bournemouth and now he’s also improve their style of play whilst in play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have clear patterns they have very good one-against-one players, they can press intensely and have a good turnover, especially in the opponents half.

"They also can play against the low block so, great development, great coach, I already met him at the meeting with all the coaches and he’s a great personality, so it will be a very big challenge to face him.”