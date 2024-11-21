Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler praises Andoni Iraola before Bournemouth clash - 'I've followed him'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brighton travel away to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, November 23 in a Premier League clash.
The last time the seagulls faced Bournemouth, it was near the end of Roberto De Zerbi’s time at the club, a thumping 3-0 defeat away.
In a pre-match press conference before the Premier League clash, the Brighton boss commented on AFC Bournemouth’s manager Andoni Iraola
Fabian Hurzeler said: “I’m a big fan of (Iraola) and influencing the things that you can influence on the pitch and I always say how much you run, how much high speed you do and how much sprints you do you can influence.
"It’s a style of play and that’s why I’ve followed him already since he started at Bournemouth, especially in Germany because it was a big thing that he improved his team with these things that you influence.
"In the table of running, these high-speed sprints distances, (Bournemouth) immediately went to top three and by doing this they improve their results of his club and that’s why I’ve got a lot of respect for how he made his impact on Bournemouth and now he’s also improve their style of play whilst in play.
"They have clear patterns they have very good one-against-one players, they can press intensely and have a good turnover, especially in the opponents half.
"They also can play against the low block so, great development, great coach, I already met him at the meeting with all the coaches and he’s a great personality, so it will be a very big challenge to face him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.