The Albion head coach summed up his side’s 3-1 loss away to Fulham on Thursday, December 5.

The match began with a harrowing mistake from the back. Dutch international Bart Verbruggen’s pass went straight into Iwobi’s path, and allowed him to take the lead early for Fulham. A really poor start from Albion’s defence, and Igor didn’t help either, passing precariously to his goalkeeper before the blunder.

In the 34th minute, Mitoma crossed the ball superbly to Adingra, who had a clear shot on goal. His effort went straight to the keeper, and it seemed like if that went anywhere else, it’d be in the back of the net.

The seagulls continued to pile on the pressure, looking to close the first half with a goal to make things right, which didn’t happen. At the start of the second half, it was all Fulham and the crowd were cheering them on to double their lead. However, it was Brighton that were able to build some momentum after battling out the cottagers. A great ball from Van Hecke, one touch from Joao Pedro near the edge of the box and Carlos Baleba rifled it into the bottom corner.

Fabian Hurzeler believes that his side deserved more (Photo: Henry Bryant).

Brighton looked like they were finally alive and kicking in this one, but then more defensive errors came to haunt them. Matt O’Riley scored an own goal in the 79th minute to put Fulham 2-1 up. It was unfortunate for the Danish midfielder, as a corner that wasn’t headed out bounced off him and into the net in a rather bitter fashion.

It got even worse. Gruda was lost possession of the ball straight away and allowed Fulham to attack once again. Iwobi was given too much time on the edge of the box and was able to slot the ball into the back of the net.

It was another disappointing result for the Albion, losing 3-1 away from home. They drew to rock-bottom Southampton last time out.

In a post-match press conference, Fabian Hurzeler gave his thoughts on how the game went, believing that Brighton did not deserve to lose.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I think we all know that’s not the result we deserve. we deserved much more, we created a lot of chances. We concede goals from easy mistakes in the build-up from our own goal from the set piece…

“The team played very good in possession, out of possession there were some things we have to improve.

"We have to be more clinical, we have to be more clean in the opponent’s box and if you’re not scoring in the right moment you get punished.”