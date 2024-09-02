Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler sums up young midfielders performance against Arsenal - 'I have a lot of trust'

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Brighton head coach gave his thoughts on Carlos Baleba’s performance following an action-packed draw with the Gunners.

On Saturday, August 31 Brighton and Hove Albion were away to Arsenal in a Premier League clash. Despite the end result being 1-1, it was a game full of entertainment and drama.

With a combination of exits from the club and injuries in midfield, which includes Mats Wieffer and Matt O’Riley, young Carlos Baleba was included in the starting line-up for the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the game, the Brighton head coach gave his thoughts on the performance from the 20-year-old midfielder.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I have a lot of trust in him like with all the players… we have a big squad we have a lot of competition in the squad, so no one can rest.

“He has to be there… I think young players can only improve by playing on the pitch, by making experiences on the pitch and I think for Carlos it was a great experience today and he made a good game.”