Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler sums up young midfielders performance against Arsenal - 'I have a lot of trust'

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:08 BST
Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
The Brighton head coach gave his thoughts on Carlos Baleba’s performance following an action-packed draw with the Gunners.

On Saturday, August 31 Brighton and Hove Albion were away to Arsenal in a Premier League clash. Despite the end result being 1-1, it was a game full of entertainment and drama.

With a combination of exits from the club and injuries in midfield, which includes Mats Wieffer and Matt O’Riley, young Carlos Baleba was included in the starting line-up for the fixture.

Following the game, the Brighton head coach gave his thoughts on the performance from the 20-year-old midfielder.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I have a lot of trust in him like with all the players… we have a big squad we have a lot of competition in the squad, so no one can rest.

“He has to be there… I think young players can only improve by playing on the pitch, by making experiences on the pitch and I think for Carlos it was a great experience today and he made a good game.”

