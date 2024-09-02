Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler sums up young midfielders performance against Arsenal - 'I have a lot of trust'
On Saturday, August 31 Brighton and Hove Albion were away to Arsenal in a Premier League clash. Despite the end result being 1-1, it was a game full of entertainment and drama.
With a combination of exits from the club and injuries in midfield, which includes Mats Wieffer and Matt O’Riley, young Carlos Baleba was included in the starting line-up for the fixture.
Following the game, the Brighton head coach gave his thoughts on the performance from the 20-year-old midfielder.
Fabian Hurzeler said: “I have a lot of trust in him like with all the players… we have a big squad we have a lot of competition in the squad, so no one can rest.
“He has to be there… I think young players can only improve by playing on the pitch, by making experiences on the pitch and I think for Carlos it was a great experience today and he made a good game.”
