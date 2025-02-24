Brighton boss gives sharp three-word response to Lewis Dunk injury question as Bournemouth and Newcastle await

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk is struggling ahead of Bournemouth

Lewis Dunk’s rib injury continues to be a cause for concern at Brighton as they prepare to face Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

The skipper sustained the injury during the first half of Albion’s 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round win against Chelsea on February 8.

Dunk missed the following 3-0 Premier League victory against Chelsea and was side-lined for last Saturday’s comfortable 4-0 win at Southampton.

The rib issue to the 33-year-old appears to be taking longer than expected to heal and Dunk will miss tomorrow’s clash with sixth-placed Bournemouth and will also be doubtful for this Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Newcastle United.

"There’s no chance,” was head coach Fabian Hurzeler’s brief response when asked if Dunk could return to face the Cherries.

The Albion captain missed four top-flight matches earlier this season with calf issues and then a separate calf injury ruled him out of the 1-1 home draw against Arsenal last month and the 4-0 FA Cup third-round win at Norwich City. Tomorrow night’s fixture will be the ninth match Dunk has missed this season.

Adam Webster has performed well in Dunk’s absence and was handed the captain’s armband for the win at Southampton.

Hurzeler added: “We are really happy that he's there to help us. We are happy that he built this relationship together with JP, Jan Paul van Hecke. Especially in the last games, they find each other. They are good leaders, they are talkers, they are the voice on the pitch and so it's very helpful for us. Hopefully, they can continue this relationship and keep improving their behaviour, the details.”

The Seagulls are ninth in the Premier League and victory against Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth – who are just three points above Brighton – would be a huge boost for Albion’s European chances.

I never look that much at the table because, in the end, we can only influence our games,” said Hurzeler. “We can only influence how we play and at the end of the season, we can look at the table.

"But at the moment it’s game by game, trying to get the best performance out of the guys, trying to improve our development individually and as a group. That's what we are looking at the moment.”

Joel Veltman (foot), and Danny Welbeck (knock), are likely to miss out but left-back Pervis Estupinan could be an option to start following his muscular issues.

