Brighton boss Graham Potter makes ‘complex’ Yves Bissouma admission amid Aston Villa and Champions League links

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter was once again forced to address ongoing speculation with star midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international will have just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer and has been linked with moves to Aston Villa, Newcastle, Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool of late.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard confirmed his club made a bid for Bissouma last January and strongly hinted they will return for the Albion man once again this summer.

Graham Potter has helped with the development of Yves Bissouma

Potter has played a key role in the development of the player who arrived from Lille in 2018 for £15m. Bissouma is the main man in Brighton's midfield and has progressed into one of the best and most sought after players in the Premier League.

Potter has previously said the £40m rated player has the potential to play at the highest level - including the Champions League and admits the club have a huge decision on his future.

"It depends how you look at the situation," said Potter speaking ahead of today's trip to Watford.

"Yves is really enjoying his football with us, there’s been lots of speculation over various windows and he is still here with us.

"But you also have to understand that the club and him face a decision that we have to make, if there’s Champions League interest as an example, as a club, how do you compete with that?

"To quote as ‘a team like Brighton’? How do you compete financially and and how can you convince a player? It’s very difficult, because it not only hampers the relationship you have with the player, it also damages your whole structure, we’re clearly not a Champions League structured team.

"So it’s quite complex, but we’re quite relaxed about it, there’s no stress, no problem. We’re enjoying Yves, he’s enjoying his football and I would suggest that our supporters are the same."

Brighton are ninth in the Premier and Potter will hope Bissouma can continue to play a key role as they aim for their highest ever top flight finish.

The return of skipper Lewis Dunk - who is set for his first Premier League appearances in two months at Watford today - is also a major boost.

“He has had no problems so that is good news," said Potter. "He has trained well. We have to remember that he has been out a while, so even though it is Lewis Dunk and even though he is so important for us and even though we love him, and even though he is our best player in terms of how much he has given to the club, and what he gives.

"He is still a human being, that has had an injury for a period of time, so he’s not going to be at his top, top level on day one of that recovery process in terms of minutes on the pitch in the PL. But I thought he did well in the game, you can see moments when he is a little bit rusty, which is normal.

"But it is great to have him back. It’s important for us because in the second half of the season we need as many good players as we can, and clearly Lewis is one of our best.

“We will listen to him, we will listen to his body. You know Lewis, he wants to play every minute and he will run through a brick wall for you so it’s not the easiest thing to do to be careful with him.